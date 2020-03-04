We have new details about an upcoming food addition to Thrive City, in the plaza outside the Chase Center, and it's Gott's Roadside.

The Ferry Building staple has opened new locations in the North, South and East Bay in the last few years, but this will be its first expansion within San Francisco. And as the Chronicle explains, the new 5,000-square-foot restaurant in Thrive City will be accompanied by a permanently parked Airstream trailer that will offer quick grab-and-go service for concertgoers and Warriors fans. (SFist previously reported that Gott's was opening a location at the Chase Center, but this is the first we're hearing about dates and details.)

Gott's president Clay Walker, speaking to the Chronicle, cautions that the trailer concept with pre-made burgers and beers on tap "will take some trial and error." This will be the company's first attempt at selling pre-prepared food.

Born as Taylor's Refresher in St. Helena in 1949, and expanded to the Ferry Building in the early aughts, the business changed hands and changed names when the new owners had some legal issues with the family that owned the Taylor's trademark, who were not happy about expanding the brand. A third Taylor's then opened at Napa's Oxbow Public Market in 2008, and more locations have since appeared after the name-change to Gott's in 2010, in Palo Alto, Walnut Creek, Greenbrae, and SFO.

The new Gott's Roadside will reportedly feature long, picnic-like wooden tables, plenty of TVs, and the same menu as the other Gott's locations. And the company is hoping that concertgoers and game attendees will stop in for the value proposition (burgers in the $8 to $15 range), rather than spending arena prices on the food inside the Chase Center.

Expect to see Gott's and its Airstream open by May.

Also coming this spring, per the Chronicle, is a new taproom next to the Chase Center from Dogpatch-based Harmonic Brewing.

These new operations join the already open Dumpling Time outpost, and upcoming new spots from celebrity chefs Michael Mina and Tyler Florence. Also on the way to Thrive City are Oakland's Sweet Belly and Burlingame's Nachoria. The opening timeframes on those restaurants are still TBA.