When outsiders think about San Francisco, they might think of spindly computer programmers and idealistic hippies. What they don't realize is that those software developers are often nutrition experts and those hippies have been bouldering every day since they were 12. As the city known for its steep hills and tech focus, we are also a place with a health-conscious population. As such, San Francisco is a city where personal training thrives - across its 1,000+ fitness trainers - and for good reason. With the city's fast-paced lifestyle, tech-driven work culture, and an overwhelming emphasis on wellness, personal trainers have become essential for San Franciscans looking to optimize their health, boost their fitness levels, and navigate the city's unique physical landscape, whether it's a heart-pounding run up one of SF's famed inclines or a rejuvenating yoga session in one of the many world-class micro-gyms. So, let's dive into SFist list of the 21 Best Personal Trainers in San Francisco, all of whom are ready to guide you on your fitness journey, tailored to your unique needs and goals.

Jae Kim of j+k fitness studio

#1 of 21 Best Personal Trainers San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Nestled in the heart of the Mission District, j+k fitness studio, led by the highly adaptable Jae Kim, has carved out a niche for itself among the fitness enthusiasts. Jae's unique ability to quickly adjust his training methods to varying circumstances, be it virtual or in-person training sessions, or modifying workouts to accommodate injuries, sets him apart from his competitors. His exceptional listening skills and attentiveness during the sessions have earned him accolades. He takes the time to thoroughly understand his clients' fitness goals and hurdles, and builds a comprehensive plan to keep them on track, which is a rare quality to find in this fast-paced industry. Jae's passion for fitness and his clients' wellbeing is palpable in his work. He doesn't just provide high-quality training but also imparts his deep knowledge about fitness, inspiring his clients to develop a similar passion. When considering hiring Jae, one should be prepared to fully commit to their fitness journey, as Jae is known to push his clients to their limits while ensuring safety and effectiveness. His studio is not just a place to sweat it out, but a hub of learning and personal growth. This is what makes Jae Kim of j+k fitness studio a standout choice in the personal training industry.

Nicki Sandoval of Nicki S Fitness

#2 of 21 Top San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Email Nicki Sandoval has steadily risen to achieve notariety within San Francisco's personal training and fitness industry. Her unique approach to personal training is what sets her apart from the competition. Nicki's methodology is not just about lifting weights or running on a treadmill; it's about crafting a holistic fitness plan that caters to the individual needs of each client. Her focus on mental health, nutrition, and lifestyle changes, in addition to physical exercise, gives her clients a comprehensive fitness experience. Nicki's ability to quickly adapt and innovate workout routines, based on her clients' progress, is an asset that many find invaluable. Her attention to detail and passion for fitness is evident in the way she strives to make every workout session engaging and effective. However, those considering Nicki S Fitness should be prepared to fully commit to her rigorous programs. She doesn't just want to help her clients get fit; she wants to completely transform their lives for the better. Despite her busy schedule, Nicki manages to give each client her undivided attention, a testament to her dedication and commitment. She's known to go above and beyond to ensure her clients feel comfortable and motivated, often taking the time to personally check in on them outside of their scheduled sessions. Being in San Francisco, the fitness scene is competitive, but Nicki S Fitness stands out because of its holistic approach and the personal touch that Nicki brings to every client interaction. Her dedication to her clients and her passion for fitness make Nicki S Fitness a worthy contender in the personal training industry.

Charles Armstrong of Custom Fit

#3 of 21 Amazing Personal Trainers in San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Charles Armstrong, a renowned personal trainer at Custom Fit, has earned a reputation for his profound understanding of the human body and its intricate mechanics. His unique ability to design challenging workout regimes that safeguard his clients' vulnerabilities and past injuries, sets him apart in the crowded fitness industry. Charles' keen observational skills enable him to identify potential weaknesses that might be causing discomfort or hindering progress. His training methodologies have consistently resulted in significant enhancements in his clients' strength, flexibility, and stamina. Charles' approach to personal training is not just about physical fitness, but he also takes into consideration the mental wellness of his clients, making his training a holistic experience. His patience and ability to adapt his training to suit each individual's needs, further elevates the quality of his service. This business stands out due to Charles' unique approach to fitness, which is a blend of scientific understanding and personalized care. If you're considering hiring Charles, it's important to note that his training is not a quick fix, but a journey towards long-term health and well-being. His commitment to his clients' progress is unwavering, and he is known to tirelessly work to ensure they achieve their fitness goals. His expertise, dedication, and holistic approach make him one of the best in the business. However, Charles is not one to simply provide a workout routine, he strives to truly understand his clients' needs and to carefully craft a fitness plan that would best suit them.

Archie Barrina of Arch Fitness Personal Training

#4 of 21 Top-Notch San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Archie Barrina of Arch Fitness Personal Training stands as a beacon of excellence in the personal training industry. His dedication to his craft is evident in his continuous pursuit of knowledge, constantly striving to improve his skills, and staying updated with the latest training methods. This commitment to professional growth is a testament to his passion for fitness, a passion he generously shares with his clients, inspiring them to be more dedicated to their fitness goals. Archie's patient and encouraging demeanor is a breath of fresh air in the often intimidating world of personal training. He takes the time to guide his clients through their transformation journey, providing positive reinforcement and encouragement along the way. His training methods are not only effective, but they also allow his clients to explore different types of exercises, making the training process more engaging and enjoyable. Archie's knack to motivate his clients and keep them excited about their fitness journey is a key factor that sets him apart from the competition, making him worthy of his spot among the top personal trainers. His professionalism extends beyond the gym, as he also provides necessary support and advice on diet and lifestyle changes, proving that he is not just a coach but a supportive figure in his clients' fitness journey. Archie's training approach is designed to quickly and effectively yield visible results, and his clients' physical transformations bear testament to this. Those considering Arch Fitness Personal Training should be prepared to be challenged, inspired, and supported in their fitness journey. Archie is not just in the business of fitness; he is in the business of changing lives.

Ross Dempsey of Progression Health Coaching

#5 of 21 Best San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Located in the heart of Richmond District, Progression Health Coaching, helmed by the dynamic Ross Dempsey, is a standout in the crowded field of personal training. What sets this business apart is Dempsey's ability to quickly adapt to his clients' needs and his empathetic understanding of their fitness journey. His challenging approach pushes individuals to their limits, ensuring they reach their full potential. However, it's not just about physical fitness; Dempsey also has a knack for lifting his clients' spirits, significantly impacting their mental wellbeing. His coaching style is not only effective but also highly appreciated by those who train under his guidance. Dempsey's expertise and knowledge in fitness coaching are evident in the personalized programs he creates, tailored to suit individual requirements and goals. This personalized approach is a testament to his commitment to understanding individual differences and catering to them effectively. This is what makes Progression Health Coaching a worthy contender in the list of top personal trainers. When considering hiring Dempsey, keep in mind that his coaching style is intense and challenging, but this is balanced with a flexible and understanding approach. He is able to not only push you to your limits but also uplift your mood and make you feel good about your progress, a balance that is hard to strike and yet, Dempsey seems to effortlessly achieve. This is what makes him one of the best in his niche, and why he is so highly recommended.

Ginna of GinnaFit

#6 of 21 Top Personal Trainers in San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call GinnaFit, a premier fitness establishment, is renowned for its unwavering dedication to helping clients reach their fitness goals and enhance overall well-being. This commitment to health and wellness is embodied by its founder, Ginna, and her team of three devoted trainers. What sets GinnaFit apart from its competition is its unique focus on functional fitness and a holistic approach to health. This is not just a workout routine, but a lifestyle transformation. The business offers a variety of personal training services, including one-on-one sessions and personalized group classes, all expertly designed to be safe and effective. In an innovative move to adapt to the changing times and to continue to quickly meet the needs of its clients, GinnaFit has expanded its services to include virtual classes. These classes are now available nationwide, allowing clients to seamlessly continue their fitness journeys from the comfort of their homes. This expansion of services is a testament to GinnaFit's commitment to its clients and community. It's not just about building strong bodies, but also fostering strong relationships. Considering GinnaFit for your fitness needs means choosing a team that will go the extra mile to ensure you achieve your health goals. Located in the heart of San Francisco, GinnaFit is more than just a fitness center, it's a community committed to health and wellness. This commitment, along with a wide array of services, makes GinnaFit a worthy contender among the top personal trainers.

Ronan Lennon of Leap Fitness

#7 of 21 Amazing San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Ronan Lennon of Leap Fitness is a top-tier personal trainer whose comprehensive approach sets him apart from the competition. His deep understanding of exercise physiology, coupled with his dedication to continually learning and adapting his training methods, ensures that his clients receive a customized experience tailored to their individual needs. This is not a one-size-fits-all fitness regimen; Ronan observes how each client's body performs and designs training sessions accordingly, closely monitoring technique to ensure that the intended benefits are achieved. But what really sets Leap Fitness apart is the holistic approach. Ronan doesn't just focus on physical fitness, he also addresses nutrition and mental well-being, providing a service that goes beyond just exercise. Those considering hiring him should keep in mind his compassionate and professional demeanor; he is a pleasure to work with, always professional, and provides expert advice with compassion and humor. He manages to expertly balance professionalism with a sense of humor, making workouts not just a routine but an enjoyable experience. Despite the serious commitment to fitness, there's always room for a good laugh, which is a testament to Ronan's ability to quickly build a rapport with his clients. His holistic and personalized approach to fitness makes him a standout in his field, and a worthy addition to any list of top personal trainers.

Brandon Paesang of Custom Fit

#8 of 21 Top-Notch Personal Trainers in San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Brandon Paesang is a personal trainer who stands out from the crowd with his unique approach to fitness. His enthusiastic yet professional demeanor allows him to connect with clients on a personal level, transforming the often intimidating process of working out into an enjoyable and rewarding experience. His expertise lies in his ability to craft challenging, diverse workout programs that are tailored to an individual's specific needs and goals. He is well-versed in a range of fitness methodologies, from strength training and cardio conditioning to flexibility and mobility work. This holistic approach ensures that clients not only reach their physical goals, but also gain a deeper understanding of fitness and nutrition, fostering a sustainable lifestyle change. Brandon has an unwavering commitment to his clients' progress. He consistently goes above and beyond to provide constant encouragement and accountability, ensuring that clients stay motivated and on track. His dedication to his clients' success, coupled with his ability to quickly adapt workouts to accommodate any injury or limitation, makes him a standout in his field.

Julian Stephanski of J Bodyworks

#9 of 21 Best Personal Trainers in San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Julian, a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and native San Franciscan, boasts 7 years of experience in movement coaching, with a background as a competitive rower and athletic career at Gonzaga University. At JBodyworks, not only does he specialize in enhancing sport performance across various disciplines, but he also embodies the role of an empathetic leader devoted to the holistic development of student athletes. Julian's approach prioritizes team vision, inclusivity, and individual growth, leveraging his encyclopedic knowledge of body mechanics to address fitness, composition, or injury recovery goals. His ability to instantly tailor comprehensive programs makes him highly esteemed among clients who regard him as instrumental in viewing themselves as athletes, regardless of their discipline. The technologically advanced and welcoming facility at JBodyworks, complemented by Julian's pragmatic, inclusive, and motivating coaching style, is widely recommended for anyone looking to unlock their athletic potential.

Bailey Liu of BAYFIT SF

#10 of 21 Top San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Distinguished by his comprehensive approach to fitness, Bailey Liu of BAYFIT SF is not your average personal trainer. His expertise spans a wide range of exercise forms, from weight training and boxing to endurance and cardio, making him a versatile choice for those seeking to diversify their workouts. What sets Bailey apart in the competitive field of personal training is his unique ability to customize workouts to target specific muscle groups and movements required for various sports. This level of personalization is coupled with a supportive and motivating coaching style, designed to push clients to their limits in a non-intimidating environment. Bailey's commitment to his clients goes beyond the physical, extending to diet advice and injury prevention. This holistic approach has led to visible results, with clients reporting weight loss, increased strength, and improved fitness levels. Bailey's dedication is unwavering, consistently providing challenging workouts to help his clients achieve their fitness goals. His adaptability allows him to adjust workouts to match clients' current fitness levels, goals, or injuries, keeping workouts interesting and varied. Bailey has also successfully built a strong community around his bootcamp classes, fostering an environment of mutual support and motivation. His technical expertise, particularly in boxing, is highly praised, and he's known to patiently and effectively communicate complex concepts. If you're considering hiring Bailey, be prepared to truly commit and be pushed beyond your comfort zone, but also to be fully supported in your fitness journey. Despite his busy schedule, he always finds time to quickly respond to his clients, making them feel valued and important. His approach to fitness is not just about getting fit, it's about building a lifestyle of health and wellness. Bailey Liu of BAYFIT SF is indeed a worthy choice for those in need of a personal trainer.

Alex Garcia of Alex Garcia Training

#11 of 21 Amazing Personal Trainers San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Alex Garcia of Alex Garcia Training, located in the heart of the Mission District, is a standout in the personal training industry due to his meticulous attention to detail, versatile skill set, and dedication to customer satisfaction. His team is known for their professionalism and thoroughness, always ensuring that the job is done to the highest standards. As a local, family-run business, they have a unique understanding of their clients' needs and are committed to providing the best service possible. They are highly praised for their quality work, using only the highest-quality materials and techniques. Alex Garcia is also known to be very reliable and responsive, regularly checking on his team's work and making sure his clients are fully satisfied. He also offers competitive and fair pricing, making an effort to secure discounts on materials and labor, which his clients greatly appreciate. His versatility allows him to handle a wide range of jobs, from commercial to residential, and he is even capable to quickly adapt to any changes in the clients' needs. Alex Garcia Training is particularly accommodating for clients with tight schedules, always striving to complete their jobs on time. This dedication to quality and customer satisfaction truly sets Alex Garcia Training apart from the competition, making it a worthy choice for anyone looking for a personal trainer.

Milad Ebadat of Tailoredfitpt Online Coaching

#12 of 21 Top-Notch San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Milad Ebadat of Tailoredfitpt Online Coaching, situated in the heart of Hayes Valley, stands out among the competition, boasting a unique approach to personal training that's both science-backed and client-focused. With a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology, Milad's deep understanding of the human body allows him to design effective, sustainable workout routines that are tailored to his client's individual goals, making him a sought-after trainer in his field. His attentiveness to his clients' physical conditions is noteworthy, as he constantly checks in and adjusts workouts to ensure optimal results and safety. He even collaboratively works with other health professionals when necessary, to provide the best support. His respect for his clients' knowledge of their own bodies is admirable, he never forces unwanted advice, instead, he fosters a non-judgmental, supportive environment that motivates his clients to push their limits. His commitment to continuous learning and flexibility to quickly adapt to new fitness concepts, coupled with the convenience of both virtual and in-person training options, set him apart. His dedication to his clients is evident, often going above and beyond to help them achieve their fitness goals. Anyone considering hiring Milad should bear in mind his commitment to personalized, attentive service, and his ability to quickly adapt workout plans to meet individual needs. His approach is not to simply create a one-size-fits-all plan, but to truly understand his clients and their goals, and to work tirelessly to help them succeed.

Jakki Flaherty of Presidio Sports Medicine

#13 of 21 Best Personal Trainers in San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Jakki Flaherty is a highly skilled and empathetic fitness professional specializing in creating personalized fitness and nutrition programs for clients with diverse needs and abilities. With a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and a minor in Sports Nutrition from Cal Poly SLO, and an enriching internship at Athletes’ Performance (now EXOS), Jakki brings a deep understanding of the science behind strength training and conditioning. As a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist® and TPI Level 1 Certified trainer, her expertise spans strength training, pre- and post-natal training, injury recovery, and sport-specific training. Jakki is renowned for her holistic approach, focusing not just on physical fitness but also on nutritional guidance to ensure her clients achieve their health and wellness goals effectively. Drawing from her background in sports nutrition and her experience with elite athletes, Jakki incorporates evidence-based practices and innovative techniques to enhance her training sessions. Her passion for sports like basketball, combined with interests in hiking and cooking, allows her to relate to clients personally, encouraging them to embrace a balanced, active lifestyle.

Jeffrey Yu of Jeffrey Yu Fitness

#14 of 21 Top San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Jeffrey Yu of Jeffrey Yu Fitness stands out in the competitive fitness industry with his unique blend of expertise, adaptability, and a results-oriented approach to personal training. His deep understanding of workout strategies and nutritional advice, combined with his ability to create personalized workout plans, makes his service a cut above the rest. Even when dealing with injuries, Jeffrey ensures safe and effective routines, showing his adaptability to any client's physical condition or preferences. He's not just about getting you to sweat, but also about getting you to truly enjoy the process, thanks to his kind, funny, and engaging personality. His motivational tactics are second to none, helping clients to not only achieve but also celebrate their progress, and he's known to quickly respond to any concerns or inquiries, making him a reliable partner in your fitness journey. Jeffrey's patience, especially with beginners and those dealing with physical issues, is commendable, and his respect for his clients' goals is evident in his holistic approach to fitness. He combines strength training, nutrition guidance, and cardio work to ensure a well-rounded fitness regimen, and he doesn't hesitate to adjust the program based on measurable results. What sets Jeffrey apart is his convenience, he offers the option to work out at home, bringing the necessary equipment or adjusting to what the client has, making his service a perfect fit for those with busy schedules. Located in San Francisco, Jeffrey Yu Fitness is a top choice for individuals seeking a comprehensive, personalized, and result-driven fitness program. When considering hiring Jeffrey, keep in mind his adaptability, his holistic approach, and his commitment to delivering results.

Scott Brady of Brady Fitness

#15 of 21 Amazing San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Scott Brady of Brady Fitness stands out among the competition, offering a unique blend of expertise, enthusiasm, and adaptability in his personal training services. His comprehensive knowledge in fitness and training allows him to design varied workout programs tailored to individual needs, taking into account the impact of different lifestyles on fitness. His training sessions are not only effective but also engaging and fun, incorporating a variety of exercises from HiiT and weight training to unique methods like parachute sprints, making workouts enjoyable and never dull. Scott's excellent communication skills, combined with his motivational and supportive nature, create a comfortable and friendly atmosphere, where clients are encouraged to try their hardest and stay focused on their fitness goals. His flexibility in scheduling and adaptability in training methods set him apart, offering home training for convenience and constantly incorporating new exercises to keep workouts fresh. Scott is not just a trainer but also a health and nutrition guide, working with his clients to find healthy solutions to their movement and nutrition challenges. He is also an animal-friendly trainer, making him a great choice for pet owners. His professional yet personable approach, coupled with his infectious positive energy and great sense of humor, make him highly recommended in the field. So, if you're looking to not just get fit but also enjoy the process, Scott Brady is the trainer to consider.

Todd Templer of Todd Fitness

#16 of 21 Top-Notch Personal Trainers in San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Todd Templer of Todd Fitness stands out in the competitive field of personal training, offering an impressive range of services that cater to the unique needs of his clients. His prompt and communicative approach ensures that clients quickly get started on their fitness journey, with his responsiveness extending to follow-ups after each session. His training plans are personalized to match each client's physical state and flexibility, even providing structured homework routines for off-days. Todd is currently studying to become an Orthopedic exercise specialist, demonstrating his commitment to continually expand his knowledge and expertise. His professional demeanor, punctuality, and preparedness for each session, combined with his ability to maintain a focused and gossip-free environment, sets him apart from his competition. Todd's supportive and caring nature, evidenced by his attention to clients' health setbacks and his motivational style, make the training experience not only productive but also enjoyable. He is results-oriented, with numerous clients achieving significant weight loss, increased strength, improved physique, and better overall health. His flexibility allows him to offer home visits and modify exercises to accommodate clients' health issues. Todd's innovative workout designs keep clients engaged, and his knowledge of nutrition, including the use of tools like MyFitnessPal for diet tracking and providing meal planning tips, rounds out his comprehensive service. For those considering hiring Todd, it's important to remember that his approach is to truly challenge his clients, pushing them to achieve their fitness goals.

Edvandro Oliveira of Coach Junior

#17 of 21 Best San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call In the competitive world of personal training, Coach Junior, led by the highly skilled Edvandro Oliveira, stands a cut above the rest. Known for his expertise in fitness and rehabilitation, Junior's ability to design customized programs that cater to individual needs and limitations sets him apart in his field. His adaptability is a testament to his deep understanding of fitness and recovery, ensuring his clients receive the most appropriate and beneficial exercises for their specific conditions. While Junior is a consummate professional, always punctual and dependable, what truly distinguishes him is his unwavering support and motivational spirit during each training session, making the experience not only productive but also empowering. He goes beyond just being a trainer, showing genuine care for his clients' well-being, which is a rare quality to find. His training methods have proven to be highly effective, leading to significant improvements in his clients' recovery and core strength. Junior's appreciation for his clients' efforts, recognizing their role in their own fitness journey, is a unique approach that adds to the success of his training. As one of the top personal trainers in Pacific Heights, Junior's dedication to his craft and his clients is evident in the results he delivers. So, when considering Coach Junior, remember you're not just hiring a trainer, but a partner who is committed to helping you achieve your fitness goals.

Jonathan Jordan of Jonathan Jordan Fitness

#18 of 21 Top Personal Trainers San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Jonathan Jordan of Jonathan Jordan Fitness is a highly esteemed personal trainer, renowned for his deep knowledge and understanding of exercise, the human body, and how to effectively help individuals achieve their personal fitness goals. His expertise extends beyond fitness training to massage therapy, providing a holistic approach to health and fitness. His adaptability was clearly demonstrated when he seamlessly transitioned his clients to virtual sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic, even helping them find good deals on home workout equipment. Jonathan's approach is not just about immediate results but also about understanding the full picture, he offers advice on nutrition and helps his clients understand how their day-to-day life impacts their body. What sets Jonathan apart from the competition is his ability to truly understand his clients' needs and to tailor his services accordingly. His dedication to his profession is evident in his commitment to continuous learning and applying new techniques. Jonathan's clients find him to be not only reliable and professional but also personable, with a warm and friendly personality that puts clients at ease. His massage therapy sessions are not only relaxing but therapeutic, with clients reporting lasting results. When considering hiring Jonathan, keep in mind his holistic approach, his adaptability, and his commitment to tailor his services to your specific needs. Jonathan Jordan Fitness is truly a standout in the field of personal training, and it's easy to quickly see why he is so highly regarded.

Corey Padnos of J Bodyworks

#19 of 21 Amazing San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Corey Padnos of J Bodyworks is a standout in the personal training industry, with a reputation for his thorough and considerate approach to fitness and rehabilitation. His expertise in addressing pain and mobility issues sets him apart from the competition, as he assists clients to regain full mobility and significantly reduce discomfort. His training methods are science-based, ensuring a logical and effective approach to fitness. Corey's deep compassion and willingness to adapt his training environment to accommodate his clients' needs are noteworthy, making him a highly approachable trainer. He is known for his personalized approach, tailoring each fitness plan to suit the individual's needs, which is a testament to his dedication and commitment to his clients' wellbeing. His compassionate approach is highly effective, resulting in positive outcomes for his clients. This is one of the reasons why he has earned a spot among the top personal trainers. Those considering hiring Corey should bear in mind his exceptional ability to quickly adapt and modify training plans to suit their specific needs, and his dedication to helping them achieve their fitness goals. His unique approach to fitness and rehabilitation, combined with his unwavering commitment to his clients, make Corey Padnos an excellent choice for those seeking a personal trainer who is truly invested in their health and wellbeing.

Danielle Repetti of Iron + Mettle

#20 of 21 Top-Notch Personal Trainers in San Francisco

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Iron + Mettle, a personal training hub helmed by Danielle Repetti, distinguishes itself from the competition with its unique, evidence-based approach to fitness and wellness. With nearly ten years of experience in strength and conditioning coaching, Danielle Repetti has crafted a training philosophy that challenges traditional fitness norms and encourages a body-neutral perspective. Her training methods aim to genuinely celebrate physical activity as an act of self-appreciation, a refreshing shift from the usual self-critical narrative associated with fitness. Repetti has also managed to acquire an impressive list of certifications, including NASM, pre and postnatal coaching, and nutrition consultation, which she combines with her Business degree from CSU Sacramento, to provide a holistic health journey for her clients. Her commitment to sustainable training practices, prioritizing long-term health over short-lived metrics, is what truly sets her apart. Potential clients should be prepared to not only receive expert guidance but also to embrace a new perspective on fitness, one that is empowering and inclusive. Despite her busy schedule, she is known to dedicate ample time to each client, ensuring they receive personalized attention and advice. Her approach to fitness is not just about physical strength; it's about mental strength and self-love. Iron + Mettle's unique offerings and Repetti's dedication make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to embark on a journey towards holistic health.

Jazmin Contreras of Leap Fitness

#21 of 21 Best San Francisco Personal Trainers

☆☆☆☆☆ Website Call Nestled in the heart of the Marina District, Leap Fitness offers a unique approach to personal training that sets it apart from the competition. At the helm is Jazmin Contreras, affectionately known as Jaz or Jazzy, who has made a name for herself as a strength training expert. Her dedication to creating engaging and challenging programs is evident in the results her clients achieve. Jazmin doesn't just stop at physical training; she goes the extra mile to provide nutritional guidance that helps her clients make satisfying and healthier choices. This holistic approach to fitness is what makes her stand out in a saturated market. Jazmin's supportive nature, akin to that of her colleague Ronan, is another factor that sets her apart. She is dedicated to her clients' success, always ready to encourage and push them to reach their goals. This unwavering commitment to her clients' well-being makes her a standout choice for those seeking a personal trainer who genuinely cares about their progress. When considering Leap Fitness, potential clients should be prepared to fully commit to the process. Jazmin's approach requires a level of dedication that not everyone may be ready to give. However, for those willing to put in the work, the rewards are immense. With Jazmin's guidance, clients can expect to see significant improvements in their strength and overall fitness, making her one of the top choices for personal training in San Francisco.

WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO READ

The above list includes REMOVED that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the region. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions effect the ranking position of the teams, but they are still known to have a history of providing great products or services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.

