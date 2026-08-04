Several Muni lines will see increased frequency during peak periods at the end of the month, along with a few routes seeing shorter wait times, longer buses, and stop changes.

Several of Muni’s busiest bus and rail lines will experience more frequent service beginning August 29, with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency rolling out changes aimed at reducing crowding during peak commute hours and improving reliability, as the Chronicle reports.

The biggest improvements are reportedly coming to three of the east-westbound bus lines. The 1-California and N-Judah will now arrive every nine minutes during peak periods instead of every 10, and the 5R-Fulton Rapid will switch to 60-foot buses every 10 minutes to accommodate more passengers.

Per the Chronicle, morning peak-hour capacity is also being expanded on the 22-Fillmore, 29-Sunset, 38R-Geary Rapid, and 49-Van Ness/Mission, with additional evening service on the 29-Sunset.

The SFMTA is also increasing the reliability of overnight 22-Owl service by scheduling buses every 30 minutes.

The service adjustments also coincide with the start of the San Francisco Unified School District school year on August 17, as the Chronicle notes. Students traveling from Visitacion Valley to Francisco Middle School on the 8AX-Bayshore Express will no longer need a transfer pass, while the 28R-19th Avenue Rapid is getting a new stop at 19th Avenue and Eucalyptus Drive to better serve Lowell High School.

“These changes will bring immediate improvements to thousands of riders travelling key corridors to school and to work,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum said in a statement.

The latest updates follows an earlier round of service adjustments that took effect in June, which included additional late-night trips on the 14-Mission and 14-Owl, more frequent 5R-Fulton Rapid service to reduce crowding, and a series of stop and schedule changes. Officials said those changes were based on rider feedback, operator input, and service data.

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Image: SFMTA