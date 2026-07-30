Local:
- SF City Attorney David Chiu filed a lawsuit against two hotel booking sites, GuestReservations.com and BookOnline.com, alleging they advertise as legitimate sites but instead scam travelers into paying 35 to 85% higher prices for hotel rooms. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco International Airport is getting new “wait-and-sleep” lounges next September, and they include their own showers and “speakeasies,” starting at $150 for three hours. [KTVU]
- SF-based band Train is naming its new album — out August 28 on Columbia — after Haight Street pub Mad Dog in the Fog where the band played a show early on in its career. [Chronicle]
National:
- Following OpenAI's recent admission that one of its AI agents hacked into external systems when its safeguards were turned off, Anthropic disclosed that three unreleased Claude AI models gained unintended internet access during cybersecurity testing and breached the systems of three organizations. [Wired]
- A CDC study suggests life-threatening invasive mold infections may be more common than previously recognized, with researchers finding about 450 cases at four Atlanta-area hospitals over five years and roughly one-third of patients dying during their hospitalization. [KTVU]
- About 500 students at Howard University were shocked earlier this week when they were suddenly unenrolled from the school due to outstanding payments, and more than 200 of the students have since been re-enrolled. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Here’s a look back at May 24, 1987, when San Francisco celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge. The turnout for the community walk across the bridge was so massive, the arched roadway completely flattened, terrifying participants. Organizers had anticipated 80,000 attendees would show up, but an estimated 800,000 ended up attending the event. A mob of around 300,000 people pushed through the barriers and crowded onto the bridge, which was described as "extremely unpleasant." Fortunately no one was injured.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist