A 74-year-old man was fatally shot at a bus stop on Martin Luther King Jr Way in North Oakland Wednesday morning, and investigators are seeking more information from the public about the incident.

Officers from the Oakland Police Department were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way near 43rd Street just before 7:30 am Wednesday after reports of a person down, as Bay Area News Group reports.

When officers arrived, they found a 74-year-old man at a bus stop suffering from at least one gunshot wound. While the incident was listed as being located near 43rd Street, the nearest bus stops on Martin Luther King Jr Way in either direction appear to be located at 42nd Street.

According to KTVU, crews from the Oakland Fire Department reached the man first, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of his family.

KTVU notes that investigators were later seen entering a business across the street from the shooting scene around noon. An ambulance arrived there a short time later, and medical personnel brought a stretcher inside, though authorities have not said what prompted the response or whether it was connected to the homicide.

The shooting is the 30th homicide investigated by the Oakland Police Department so far this year, down from 40 at the same point in 2025.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

Related: One Dead, Three Others Wounded In Separate Oakland Shootings

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