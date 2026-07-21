San Francisco police released video of an arrest of two suspects who are believed to have stolen an SUV and then used it, days later, to commit an armed robbery in Visitacion Valley.

The SFPD has been consistently releasing drone and other video in recent weeks to show off the technological capabilities of its Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC) — which, as we learned today, just got a $6 million boost from Salesforce and billionaire surveillance enthusiast Chris Larsen.

The latest of these can be seen below, and shows how SFPD investigators were able to track two armed robbery suspects through the city, and to safely arrest them following following the robbery last Wednesday, July 15.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 pm on Melra Court, a dead-end street in Visitacion Valley. Officers from Ingleside Station responded to the scene where an elderly couple said that they were approached by an unknown male suspect who assaulted them, pointed a gun at them, demanded their property, and attempted to remove a necklace from the female victim's neck.

The suspect then fled in a black SUV with paper license plates, driven by a second suspect.

The SFPD's RTIC, with help from Daly City's RTIC, quickly located the suspect vehicle, and they learned from a Bayview patrol officer that the SUV had likely been the one stolen in a hot-prowl residential burglary three days earlier, on July 12.

Officers from Southern Station then spotted the vehicle in the vicinity of Sixth and Minna streets around 8:30 pm that evening, parked outside a hotel there.

Plainclothed officers were then able to safely detain and arrest the two suspects upon their exit from the hotel.

According to the SFPD, a search of one suspect turned up a loaded semi-automatic firearm, as well as property belonging to one of the robbery victims, and a large sum of cash. On the second suspect they say they also found a large sum of cash. And a search of the stolen SUV led to the recovery of additional property stolen during the robbery, per the SFPD.

The suspects have been identified as 54-year-old Lamont Jackson and 32-year-old Joe Saelee of Richmond.

Both were booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges including robbery, assault with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and multiple firearms-related offenses.

While arrests have been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.