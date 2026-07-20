Local:
- Clint Reilly, the longtime SF politico and owner of the SF Examiner, has died at age 79. Reilly, who became a prominent downtown real estate owner and purchase the Examiner in 2020, had a long career as a political consultant and strategist, working with Dianne Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, and Barbara Boxer before running unsuccessfully for SF mayor in 1999. [Examiner / Chronicle]
- A nonprofit group associated with SF's Lowell High School has now filed a lawsuit against the school district alleging that it violated public meeting laws in its purchase of a new ethnic studies curriculum. The group, Friends of Lowell Foundation, opposes what they say is an activist tone in the year-long curriculum, and argues there should have been a separate vote about its content. [Chronicle]
- Three eastbound lanes on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge were blocked by a traffic collision Monday afternoon that happened around 3:25 pm, west of Treasure Island, causing major traffic headed out of SF. [KRON4]
National:
- The US military has identified the two soldiers killed in an Iranian air strike Friday in Jordan. They were 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25; and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19. [CNN]
- Lindsey Graham's sister Darline Graham, who was sworn in last week to temporarily fill her late brother's seat in the Senate, has announced she will run for a full term in November. Ms. Graham has no known political experience, but apparently has the endorsement of President of Trump. [New York Times]
- The 2030 World Cup will be hosted by Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, and may feature 64 teams — with opening matches to be played in South America. Marking the 100th anniversary of the World Cup, opening matches in 2030 will take place in Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina. [Yahoo Sports]
Video:
- This local news segment from KGO from 1986 covers a beer wholesalers' convention, and notes that beer sales were generally flat even at that point four decades ago — with Americans drinking less beer overall, and turning toward imports like Corona and light beers more and more. Reporter Carolyn Tyler pays a visit to the long-gone fern bar Lord Jim's at Polk and Vallejo, which was the site of an infamous police raid in 1984 that led to SFPD officers being reassigned.
Photo by Josh Bean