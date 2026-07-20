A Sunday fire in the Tenderloin has left an unknown number of residents displaced, and three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

A two-alarm fire broke out just after noon on Sunday inside a six-story apartment building at 424 Jones Street. According to the SF Fire Department, the fire "spread to multiple floors due to being in the lightwell."

The fire prompted an alert from the SF Department of Emergency Management to avoid the area of Jones and Ellis street due to Fire Department activity.

2nd alarm Fire on a he 400 block of Jones St in a 6 story apartment building. Residents have been evacuated and units are working on extinguishing the fire that is on multiple floors. 3 people are being evaluated with smoke inhalation and Red Cross has been called and on their… pic.twitter.com/tzcsA36PTj — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 19, 2026



Three residents of the building were reportedly treated for injuries related to smoke inhalation, with one transported to the hospital, but the department did not note any other injuries.

The Red Cross was called in to assist displaced residents, and it remains unclear how much of the building sustained damage and how many residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Property records indicate the building contains 41 total units, and it was built in 1923.