- The FDA is now saying that the test showing evidence of the cyclospora parasite in iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms was a false positive. Taylor Farms's Mexico subsidiary has already completed a voluntary recall of all its iceberg lettuce, and the reputational damage is done, and the FDA says its investigation is "ongoing." [Chronicle]
- BART is bringing back 10-car trains during commuter hours, starting today, to alleviate congestion, along with a streamlined schedule for faster transfers. [KRON4]
- Echoing a national trend, fentanyl overdose deaths in San Francisco are down about 27% for the first half of 2026, compared to the same period last year, which experts say is do to the declining purity of the fentanyl supply, and the decreasing numbers of individuals susceptible to fentanyl addictions. [Chronicle]
- CHP is seeking the public's help in locating two missing boys, 12-year-old Isaiah Figueroa and 13-year-old Gianni Figueroa, who were last seen July 13 in Antioch, and are believed to be with a 33-year-old woman, Yesenia Villasenor. [KRON4]
- State Senator Scott Wiener is still winning the fundraising game, but both he and rival Connie Chan's campaign coffers are ticking up ahead of their November runoff for Congress. [Examiner]
- A suspect with a reported history of anti-ICE protest activity has been arrested after setting off an "incendiary device" — what appears to be a lighting a puddle of gasoline or kerosene on fire — outside a Manhattan federal building that houses an immigration court. [ABC News]
- Confirming the reporting that pissed him off so much, President Trump now says that his Qatari-gifted Air Force One jet will be "maxed out" with security upgrades. [CNN]
Top image: A Taylor Farms sign is displayed at one of their facilities on July 17, 2026 in Salinas, California. Taylor Farms, a global fresh produce supplier, is allegedly connected to the recent cyclosporiasis outbreak. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)