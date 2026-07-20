Police say a suspect who was driving erratically with four passengers in the Mission District Sunday refused to pull over and continued until they crashed into a truck and then smashed into the windows of car dealership, sending three to the hospital.

The San Francisco Police Department says officers attempted to stop a driver in a car carrying five people driving erratically near Mission Dolores Park around 8 pm Sunday. As the Chronicle reports, the driver sped away, allegedly driving recklessly and nearly colliding with another responding patrol car while trying to flee.

The pursuit ended just blocks away at 14th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, where police say the fleeing vehicle slammed into another car. According to KPIX, the impact shoved the other vehicle into a fire hydrant, shearing it off. The suspect vehicle reportedly came to a stop on the sidewalk after smashing into the front windows of a nearby Audi dealership.

Motor Vehicle Accident at 14th St. and South Van Ness St. please Avoid the area for SFPD activity. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/RryqkpkQRL — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 20, 2026

San Francisco Fire Department shared video footage on social media showing a black sedan lodged between a utility pole and the dealership's glass storefront, while a heavily damaged gray pickup truck sits across the intersection.

Nine people were reportedly evaluated at the scene. Police said five were inside the fleeing vehicle and four were in the other car, as KPIX reports. Two occupants of the suspect vehicle reportedly suffered critical injuries, while six other people sustained minor to moderate injuries. One additional person was evaluated for injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

The SFPD said in a statement that "Officers quickly detained the driver and the other four occupants of the suspect vehicle for the investigation."

It's unclear what, if any, charges may be filed.

The crash reportedly shut down the intersection of South Van Ness Avenue and 14th Street for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

Related: Suspected Car Thief Fleeing Police Crashes Head-On Into SF Muni Bus

Image: San Francisco Fire Department/X