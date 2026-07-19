Approximately 9,400 homes in San Francisco's Richmond and Golden Gate Park neighborhoods were without power for six hours on Saturday before PG&E was ultimately able to restore service. One resident said she witnessed a power line "sparking" in the vicinity of Anza Street and 16th Avenue prior to the outage. [ABC 7]

One resident said she witnessed a power line "sparking" in the vicinity of Anza Street and 16th Avenue prior to the outage. [ABC 7] Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami and face possible extradition. This comes after British authorities recently issued 38 new charges — including allegations of rape and sex trafficking — against them. [NPR]

This comes after British authorities recently issued 38 new charges — including allegations of rape and sex trafficking — against them. [NPR] News of the death of L7 bassist, singer and songwriter Jennifer Finch arrives just five days after the veteran rock band announced her brain cancer diagnosis and subsequent absence from a planned farewell tour. She was 59. [Chronicle]

She was 59. [Chronicle] Menlo Park firefighters came to the rescue of a lost pooch swimming the wrong way in the Bay, utilizing a drone and a boat crew to save him. [KRON4]

The owners of new Haight Street restaurant Grind & Unwind have removed a controversial window menu featuring AI-generated images following graffiti protests and an onslaught of bad reviews. [SFGate]

The World Cup saw a lively third place match in Miami as England survived to hold off France in a high-scoring 6-4 affair. [KPIX]

Meet the Oakland judge tasked with ruling on whether Paramount's desired juggernaut merger with Warner Bros can proceed as planned. [KQED]

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was spotted in the crowd to support his girlfriend, former American Ballet Theatre dancer Melanie Hamrick, for her performance as part of Festival Napa Valley's dance gala event in Napa on Friday. [Chronicle]

Image: BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 23: Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan had flown to the United States last month from Romania, where they have been charged with rape, having sex with a minor, human trafficking and money laundering, charges which they deny. Their bail conditions stipulated that they had to return to Romania by March 23. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)