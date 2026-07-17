- The body found on Thursday floating in the Bay west of Treasure Island has been identified as that of 58-year-old Tondra Miller, aka Tondra Madruga. She was one of the three women who remained missing from Tuesday's sinking of the Volare, and the one who was not a member of the Boisa family. [KTVU]
- Gashouse Cove Marina, the fuel dock which serves as a refueling hub for multiple agencies and which played a key role in Tuesday's rescue, is set to close next spring for 18 months for a planned environmental remediation project and revamp of the East Harbor, and some are saying that shouldn't happen. [Chronicle]
- Resident's of Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood are pushing back on a plan to demolish a Trader Joe's store and build a pair of highrise towers for seniors. [Oakland North]
- Berkeley's city council voted this week to expand the police department's ability to use dogs and helicopters in law enforcement, but it did not rescind a ban on the use of chemical weapons. [Bay City News]
- President Trump gave his speech Thursday night once again railing against the country's election system, still relitigating his 2020 loss, and promising to post proof of election tampering on the White House website, which actually fell far short of being proof of anything. [New York Times]
- Andy Burnham was declared leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday and is now set to replace Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. [CBS News]
Photo by Catherine Kerr