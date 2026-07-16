Local:
- A San Jose man, Zachary Chernicky, was arrested in connection to a deadly crash involving four vehicles on Highway 87 in San Jose last December, which killed Ivana Balistreri and her baby daughter Lilliana. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland Police Department shared footage of a suspect in the November 2025 fatal shooting of Terrill Millhouse in his neighborhood on the 1700 block of 28th Avenue with the hope that someone will come forward with information about the incident. [KRON4]
- Two companies that deliver Amazon packages — OnPoint Logistics in San Francisco and Xpress Delivery in Oakland — will permanently shut down in September, eliminating a combined 176 jobs, with no further details provided. [Chronicle]
- For $10 a year, an East Bay Municipal Utility District trail permit unlocks access to 57,000 acres of watershed lands, including dozens of lesser-known hiking trails around East Bay reservoirs that are typically far less crowded than regional parks. [KQED]
National:
- A federal law went into effect this month stipulating that all colleges, universities, and short-term certificate programs in the US prove that their graduates earn at least the median wage of someone without a degree four years after graduating. In California, this amounts to $36,000 per year, and about 300 programs in the state have graduates who earn less, particularly in fields like cosmetology, medical assisting, arts, and theater, which means students at those schools could lose access to federal loans. [CalMatters]
- ABC, CNN, and NBC all confirmed they weren’t pre-empting their regularly scheduled programming to air President Donald Trump’s primetime address Thursday evening in which he’s expected to beat a dead horse about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. [New York Times]
- House Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to pull a Republican veterans benefits bill, which would have reduced disability coverage, after some GOP lawmakers refused to support it. [CNN]
Video:
- A firefighter from Oakland’s E29 unit recently came to the aid of a pigeon that appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation from a vehicle fire by giving it some fresh oxygen.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist