The popular Novato tavern and music venue HopMonk was damaged in a traffic collision Monday morning, but it sounds like the business is still trying to make it open tonight.

A sedan plowed into the side of HopMonk Tavern in Novato Monday morning, and it's not clear what led to the crash.

The Novato Police Department posted photos from the scene, showing the vehicle half inside the building and a wall severely damaged.

"This morning at 9:30am a vehicle drove through the west wall of our music venue. Luckily no one was injured," HopMonk posted to Instagram, noting tat only the Session Room (music venue), and not the restaurant, sustained damage.

Photo via Novato Police Department

Photo courtesy of HopMonk Tavern

Photo via Novato Police Department

"Crashes like this remind us how vital it is to stay focused behind the wheel," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police said that the building was undergoing a safety assessment and cleanup was underway Monday afternoon, with the restaurant hoping to be open after 4 pm.

Noting that upcoming music shows might be impacted, HopMonk said in their post, "Our Tavern business, and Beergarden business are not affected by this interruption except for today. All upcoming Cookout Concerts are happening."

The Novato tavern and beer garden hosts live music on weekends and occasional weeknights, and Monday nights the place hosts Brainstormer Trivia. All music events listed on their calendar this month appear to be outdoor "Cookout Concerts" that won't be impacted by the building damage.

HopMonk Tavern also has locations in Sonoma and Sebastopol.