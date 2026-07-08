Another casualty of SF's disastrous July 4th celebration, or rather, casualties, were the spate of electric scooter injuries that landed at SF General as thousands of people were trying to get around the city by any means possible.

Videos from Saturday night, July 4th, in San Francisco show plenty of car and foot traffic, yes, and lines for city buses, but also, tons of electric scooters descending on the Marina and Crissy Field. And with all that scooter traffic, in the dark, perhaps while also partying, there were also a bunch of injuries.

The total number of scooter-related injuries is not clear, but well over a dozen people reportedly showed up at SF General with these injuries in a short period of time Saturday night.

"I do know that we saw, in about a 40-minute period, 15 different victims of electric scooter collisions of some sort,” says Dr. Christopher Colwell, the chief of Emergency Medicine at Zuckerberg SF General, speaking to KRON4. "Granted, we’re a busy trauma center, but that was far busier than we are used to... in a short period of time."

Colwell adds, "Electric scooters can go very fast, particularly in San Francisco, where we go downhill, can go very quickly, and combining that speed with no helmet and alcohol is a very bad combination."

And the injuries, while not necessarily life-threatening, were varied and gruesome, Colwell tells the station.

In addition to head injuries, and various hand and wrist injuries from falling forward, there were people who will likely bear evidence of electric scooter follies for a long time.

"We saw several who had fallen forward and really hit the street with their face, for all intents and purposes, and end up having very significant facial damage," Colwell tells KRON4.

Currently in San Francisco, helmets are recommended but not required for scooter riders over 18, but Colwell cautions that riding without a helmet can lead to serious injury.

Video below, shot from the Crissy Field vicinity on Saturday, shows the sheer volume of scooter and e-bike riders who took transportation into their own hands to see those lackluster fireworks. Are all those scooters still there?

Previously: SFMTA Apologizes as Supervisors Call For Hearing Into July 4th Traffic and Transit Fiasco

Top image: Photo via 901Cali/Instagram