The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency had a news conference Monday afternoon to offer an apology and take some responsibility for the meltdown of Muni service and all the other problems that arose before and after Saturday's fireworks show.

July 4th has never really been San Francisco's holiday, if only because the fireworks are almost guaranteed to be disappointingly obscured by fog, and the weather is all but certain to be frigid and damp, unlike most of the rest of the country in early July.

But this July 4th, on the nation's semiquincentennial, things were even worse than usual thanks to a probably dumb decision to do a special fireworks show on the Golden Gate Bridge, and the consequent need to get tens of thousands of people coming from the South Bay and East Bay all the way to the Marina to see the show.

As many as 100,000 people came into the city for the show, and many of them, along with locals, tried to take advantage of some promised bus shuttles from Powell and Market that were supposed to take people directly up to the Marina Green vicinity. But as reported earlier, those buses became mired in traffic that was not well controlled down around the Marina and Cow Hollow, people were jam-packed onto them in standstill traffic, and the SFMTA ended up tweeting, about 45 minutes before the fireworks began, that people should find alternate means to get to the Marina — like walking, or finding a bicycle somehow.

The SFMTA had a damage-control news conference Monday to apologize for the situation, as KRON4 reports.

Officials blamed an "overwhelm of the transportation system," and suggested that, even with additional resources (extra buses?), they would not have been able to handle the crowd the arrived in the city all at once.

"Our transportation system honestly simply could not handle the volume of people that arrived in San Francisco Saturday," said Viktoriya Wise, streets director for the SFMTA, at the conference. "MTA is absolutely going to be accountable again in reviewing what transpired and having some lessons learned with both our private partners and our citywide and regional partners to ensure that future events like this are better handled."

Wise said the agency would be conducting its own inquiry, the results of which would be made public in a month.

But San Francisco supervisors are now seeking to have a hearing on the matter, in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

"San Francisco needs to be able to host exciting, world-class events safely and efficiently," said District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill in a statement. "By reviewing our response now, we can strengthen coordination and ensure future events are well-managed and successful for all."

As ABC 7 reports, District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood said he would be seeking a review of the events of July 4th from multiple city departments, also looking in to how the city can better prevent the Waymo meltdowns and significant added trouble that was caused by the self-driving cars on Saturday.

Eric Coombs, Sacramento man who brought his family to the city for Saturday's show tells ABC 7 there were even more issues beyond the transportation problems, which point to a failure of planning all around. Porta-potties at Crissy Field were reportedly overwhelmed with long lines and overflowing with waste.

"I mean, you don't have America's 250th anniversary and hey, we're shutting down the Golden Gate Bridge, which never happens. And then have like four porta potties. That was, like, wildly wrong in the planning and logistics," Coombs tells the station.

Coombs also described a three-deep line for the free shuttle buses that extended all the way from Fillmore Street to Van Ness Avenue.

Mayor Daniel Lurie, who will surely take some blame for the fiasco, issued a statement Sunday saying, "Public safety was our top priority last night, and we're glad people overwhelmingly enjoyed the fireworks safely. We understand that with more than 100,000 people in the area, some people experienced delays getting home, and we will have conversations with our public and private partners to ensure the experience is smoother next time."

Will there be a next time? KTVU ran a segment Monday in which some San Franciscans on the street just said the city should forgo July 4th fireworks altogether.

Previously: SF Muni Should Admit They Can Not Handle Large Crowds at High-Demand Events

Top image: Photo via 901Cali/Instagram