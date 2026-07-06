- San Francisco encouraged July 4th fireworks watchers to use shuttle buses from Powell and Embarcadero BART to get to the Marina, and it turned into a traffic nightmare. Not suprisingly, the streets around the waterfront and in the Marina became way too clogged with cars for the buses to get through, and the SFMTA started telling people to walk, bike, or take rideshares instead. [Chronicle]
- Once again, the illegal fireworks shows in the Mission were far better than the city's show, an easier to get to. And, once again, the SFPD moved in with riot gear to disperse gatherings at certain intersections around 10:45 pm Saturday. [Mission Local]
- The City of San Jose has taken full advantage of the 2024 Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to penalize homeless people for camping in public spaces. Mayor Matt Mahan has enacted a policy allowing police to arrest homeless individuals for trespassing if they refuse offers of shelter. [San Jose Spotlight]
- Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of Charlie Kirk, will begin his five-day preliminary hearing in Utah today. [CBS News]
- There is worldwide fury over FIFA's "incomprehensible" decision to allow US forward Folarin Balogun to play in tonight's game against Belgium, despite his getting a red card last week, and Belgium is challenging the decision. [Associated Press]
- A strong ridge of high pressure is headed for California and the western US, with hot days to come this week and next, though it does not look like SF will be feeling too much of that. [Chronicle]
- Major Lazer turned Stern Grove into a massive rave on Sunday. [Chronicle]
- Lake Tahoe, like Alameda, is also dealing with impromptu teen beach takeovers, which have featured underage drinking and traffic problems. [KRON4]
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