Staff at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are asking for the public's assistance to identify a mystery patient admitted to the hospital on June 29. Presently unconscious and unable to communicate, ZSFG is hoping photos of the man's face and tattoos will help lead to his identification.

The patient was initially admitted after falling ill at the 16th and Mission BART station, a ZSFG hospital official told the Chronicle.

Hospital staff are working to identify this mystery patient (Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital)

As KRON4 reports, the patient in question is a Black man who weighs 170 pounds, is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and is estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old. Additional identifying information comes in the form of the man's tattoos.

Close up of the mystery patient's forearm tattoo (Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital)

On one arm, a prominent tattoo rendered in two fonts reads "SF Double Rock projects." Another photo depicts the mystery patient's face. Hospital staff are now counting on the public release of these images to finally learn the man's identity.

If anyone has information about the patient in question, they are encouraged to call the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office hospital bureau: (628) 206-8063.

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Image: Exterior view of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center building - San Francisco, California, USA - May 26, 2024 (Getty Images)