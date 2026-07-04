Beloved Bay Area hip hop crew Hieroglyphics are expanding their annual Hiero Day festivities for 2026 with a three-city tour that includes stops in Los Angeles and British Columbia in addition to a hometown date in San Francisco on Sept. 7. The lineup for the SF show includes sets from Killer Mike, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Merba. [Chronicle]

The lineup for the SF show includes sets from Killer Mike, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Merba. [Chronicle] A power outage struck the Castro District on Saturday, affecting a small stretch of Market Street. Officials with PG&E subsequently discovered damaged equipment and are actively working to restore power to the area. [NBC Bay Area]

Officials with PG&E subsequently discovered damaged equipment and are actively working to restore power to the area. [NBC Bay Area] Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo both repeated as hot dog eating champs on Saturday at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July eating contest. For his 18th victory, Joey Chestnut took down a total of 66 dogs. [ABC7]

For his 18th victory, Joey Chestnut took down a total of 66 dogs. [ABC7] Proving concerns about sluggish ticket sales were overblown, FIFA officials say a total of 411,345 people attended the six World Cup matches played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. [KRON4]

A mother and daughter are both missing in San Bernardino County after leaving for a hike on Thursday. Local authorities believe the pair left to hike the historically hazardous Vivian Creek Trail up to Mount San Gorgonio, prompting an ongoing, urgent search and rescue operation. [KTVU]

If you're in the Central Valley today, consider swinging by Winters, California to make a contribution to the town's famous parking meter. Initially an April Fool's Joke, the lone meter on Main Street now gets filled with donations to support the small town's Fourth of July fun. [SFGATE]

Police have charged five men in San Francisco for allegedly robbing a Concord mall jewelry kiosk on June 28. According to authorities, one suspect pepper-sprayed a customer before all five fled. They were later arrested in Richmond. [Chronicle]

21-year-old Alexandra Eala became the first Filipino player, male or female, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament on Saturday after defeating No. 2 seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. [NBC Sports]

Family and friends memorialized a 22-year-old man who tragically died after accidentally plunging over Yosemite's Nevada Fall on June 20. Victim Josue Alfaro was witnessed falling into the Merced River before being carried by rapids over the falls. To support funeral costs, Alfaro's family has launched a GoFundMe. [KRON4]

Image: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 4: Joey Chestnut wins the men's competition at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2025 in New York City. Joey Chestnut makes his return to the Nathan's Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest to compete for a 17th win after missing the 2024 event due to a sponsorship dispute with Major League Eating. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)