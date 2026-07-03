Local:
- Federal authorities say a man allegedly linked to a plot to use explosive drones at June’s UFC event at the White House also planned to attack Sacramento’s power grid on the Fourth of July. Eric Grant, US Attorney for the Eastern District of California, announced the arrest of a suspect for threats “concerning an attempt to damage or destroy buildings or property by means of fire or explosives” earlier this week. [California Post]
- Oakland and San Jose to receive millions in federal funding to make safety improvements and taxiway upgrades to their respective airports. In total, 16 California airports were selected to share $107 million in available funding through the FAA's Airport Improvement Program. [NBC Bay Area]
- In a rare bit of good news for the much-beleaguered San Francisco Giants, ace pitcher Logan Webb was named June's National League Pitcher of the Month after going 3-1 with an 0.71 ERA. [Chronicle]
National:
- Pop star Taylor Swift married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Friday in a star-studded affair at New York City's Madison Square Gardens. The event has drawn criticism from locals for forcing substantial road closures and transit detours in midtown Manhattan on a major holiday weekend. [New York Times/ABC7]
- Extreme heat in Washington, D.C. forced the temporary closure of President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair for several hours on Friday. A total of 44 people required treatment for heat-related illnesses suffered at the event. [Daily Beast/NBC]
- Egypt earned a historic victory at the World Cup on Friday, defeating Australia 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout. It was Egypt's first knockout round win at a World Cup, setting them up to face an as-yet-determined opponent in the Round of 16 on July 7. [CNN]
Video:
- An attendee at the Folsom Pro Rodeo captured some eye-popping footage of a skydiving stunt gone wrong. Draped in a large American flag, the skydiver appears to snag on a tree during his descent before crashing out-of-frame. Thankfully, he survived. May safer displays of patriotism prevail in the days ahead.
Image: TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 24: Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)