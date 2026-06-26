New Michelin stars get announced, a new food hall opens in South SF, and a local brewery expands into Mission Bay, all in This Week In Food.

The big food news this week was, of course, the announcement of new Michelin stars on Wednesday night, at a ceremony in San Diego. Sonoma County now has more total stars (8) than Napa (6) for the first time ever, with the elevation of Enclos to three stars, and San Francisco is now home to the first-ever Michelin three-star Mexican restaurant, Californios. Chef-owner Val Cantú tells the Chronicle he had been aiming for a three-star elevation ever since his restaurant got its second star. "You definitely have to keep going for three because you’re in the fight for it. Every year is that chance," he said. SF's Wolfsbane and Restaurant Naides each earned their first stars, too.

A 50,000-square-foot food hall and market has opened at BioMed Realty’s South San Francisco campus, which is open to the public, called Omakase World Market, from the Omakase Restaurant Group. As Eater reports, the place includes six restaurants: The Butcher Shop by Niku, an Italian restaurant called Campo, a French bistro called Cuisinett, a new location of Dumpling Time, a Japanese restaurant Ichiba by Omakase, and a cafe and bakery called Kyoto Senses. The restaurant group says that BioMed Realty wanted "to get away from it feeling like a corporate cafeteria," so instead it is a public-facing food hall that's open daily from 7 am to 7 pm, with a cocktail bar that's open from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Taking over the former Seven Stills brewery/distillery space at 100 Hooper Street in Mission Bay is San Francisco Brewing Co., which had previously been based at Ghirardelli Square. The nearly 19,000-square-foot space is coming alive again three and a half years after Seven Stills called it quits, with 20 beers on tap, along with a cocktail bar, extensive food menu, and a performance space. As the Chronicle reports, San Francisco Brewing Co. was founded in 2012 by former Salesforce employee Josh Leavy, who said the turnkey brewery space with a 30-barrel brewing system was "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t pass up." The place opens today, June 26, but the website still only shows the Ghirardelli location.

Frenchy Gourmet, the maker of decadent, Tunisian-inspired kefir yogurts flavored with fruit, is opening a kiosk in the Ferry Building next week, down near Gott's Roadside. As the Chronicle reports, yogurt maker Muhammad Ali has been selling his products at farmers' markets for a while, and now will be open daily just across from the popular Parachute Bakery from 10 am to 3 or 4 pm.

There was sad news impacting around 300 employees this week as Vine Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Left Bank Brasserie and LB Steak locations in Marin, the East Bay, and South Bay, said it was ceasing operations after 32 years. CEO Alistair Levine, the son of cofounder Ed Levine, said the decision was partly due to the "challenging operating environment" around the Bay.

And a 100-year-old local restaurant, The Townhouse in Emeryville, shut its doors last week. The unofficial outpost of the town's figurehead mayor back in Emeryville's wild and lawless Prohibition era (Emeryville's port had a long association with the local Italian mafia), and the center of a local bootlegging operation, the bar/restaurant has been in its current iteration, under the ownership of Dan Seng, for 36 years. As the E'ville Eye reports, the place has been listed for sale for about two years for $2.2 million.

Top image: Photo via Californios/Instagram