- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration in an immigration case, clearing the way to stripping around 350,000 Haitians and around 3,000 Syrians of their Temporary Protected Status. The majority said this was within the administration's purview, while the liberals on the court pointed to Trump's overt racism as a major motivation for his push to to expel Haitians. [New York Times]
- The conservative majority on the court also ruled today in a second immigration case, permitting the Department of Homeland Security to revive a policy which was in effect under Obama and the first Trump administration, which allows them to turn asylum seekers away at the southern border without hearing their cases. [New York Times]
- The family of former Oakland Raider Doug Martin, who died in Oakland Police Department custody in October, have filed a wrongful death suit against the city and the police. [Chronicle]
- An arbitrator has ruled that San Jose State University must reinstated tenured professor Sang Hea Kil, who was fired over her pro-Palestinian activism in 2025. [Bay Area News Group]
- At least 164 people were killed in yesterday's major earthquakes in Venezuela. [New York Times]
- San Jose city officials held a public meeting Wednesday night to gather public input for the renaming of Plaza de Cesar Chavez. [KTVU]
- Christian Pulisic, the star player of the US men's World Cup team, says he will be back in action after an injury for tonight's match against Turkey. [KTVU]
Top image: Photo by Jimmy Woo