Local:
- This morning's earthquake in Mendocino County was followed by dozens of small aftershocks, a total of 44 seismic events so far. The earthquake caused minor damage to goods like wine bottles inside stores, and a full assessment of building damage is still being made. [Chronicle]
- A vigil was held on the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday for political science student Paloma Foster, a mother of a seven-year-old who was killed in a car crash over the weekend on I-580. [KRON4]
- Mollie Stone's, the generally overpriced Bay Area grocery chain, has bought United Markets, which owns two Marin grocery stores in San Anselmo and San Rafael, and fans of the quirkier (and cheaper) United Markets are worried that things are going to change. [Chronicle]
National:
- Following Mendocino County's relatively minor earthquake this morning, Venezuela was rocked by major 7.2M and 7.5M quakes today, with the damage and casualties looking to be extensive. [CNN]
- There remains a division in the Republican Party when it comes to support for gay marriage, and the hateful anti-gay end of the spectrum feels, of course, emboldened to speak out under Trump. [New York Times]
- There is rampant speculation that a special event permit that's been filed for Madison Square Garden from July 2 to July 4 is for the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. So that won't be a spectacle. [ABC News]
Video:
- NBC Bay Area just profiled Andre Lucas, a recent transplant to SF who says he's "on a mission to exist in San Francisco affordably," and part of the key to that mission is shopping in Chinatown, and showing off his Chinese language skills on his Instagram account (he spent a year abroad in Taiwan, and three in Shanghai).
Top image: Photo by alisondavis531/Instagram