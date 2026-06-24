An alarming earthquake alarm rang out on cellphones around the Bay Wednesday morning at 8:10 am warning of an incoming 6.0M earthquake centered in Mendocino County, but in San Francisco at least, we didn't feel much.

Following a pattern of recent earthquake alerts that only seem to happen in the morning hours, Wednesday morning saw an alert for a legitimately sizable quake, but one that largely impacted a rural area around Willits and Redwood Valley.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 — the 6.0 estimate in the original alert was on the high side — had an epicenter 11 kilometers north of Redwood Valley, at a depth of 8.1 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

The USGS Shake Map indicates that, outside of Mendocino County, only weak shaking was felt, though it appears some in San Francisco may have felt it (I didn't).

Three subsequent aftershocks came over the course of the next hour, with magnitudes of 2.5, 2.6, and 2.7.

As the Chronicle reports, while the exact fault involved has not been confirmed, the earthquake occurred near the Maacama Fault Zone, which runs through the town of Willits.

Businesses in the area did not report any significant damage, but one area resident told the paper that the shaking lasted about 10 seconds. KTVU reports that one home in Redwood Valley had its roof cave in from the shaking.

54-year-old Moneca Vargas at Saint Mary's Catholic School in Ukiah tells KTVU, "That was the biggest earthquake I have felt in my life... My whole house shook."

Another Ukiah resident, Daniel Alonzo, tells KTVU that it felt "like a freight train was running right through our house," and he wondered if there was structural damage to his home.

Per the Chronicle, the power was out in a large portion of Willits, and PG&E's Outage Map currently shows thousands of customers without power around the county, including in the towns of Laytonville and Covelo.

This is a developing story.