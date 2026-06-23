A 24-year-old man is reportedly in custody after allegedly being seen driving through a busy Dolores Park on Saturday afternoon, nearly missing people sitting in the park.

The incident happened at some point Saturday afternoon or early evening, according to a release from the San Francisco Police Department — the police only say that a witness came in to Mission Station around 7:55 pm Saturday to report what had happened "earlier in the day."

A driver in a vehicle that has not been described allegedly drove through some portion of Dolores Park, endangering park-goers and driving "on the grass where several people were located."

The driver fled the area in an unknown direction, but based on some description of the vehicle, officers from Tenderloin Station reportedly spotted it two days later speeding down Van Ness near McAllister Street, on Monday, June 22 — apparently using the red bus rapid-transit lane.

Officers reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect "failed to yield and continued driving with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the public and was lost in the area."

Officers then located the vehicle at Turk and Larkin streets, where they again tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect allegedly sped away again with two other occupants in the vehicle.

The suspect then reportedly stopped at Post and Webster streets, where again he allegedly refused to comply with multiple commands from officers.

But, "the suspect driver eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident," the SFPD says.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Justice Ray of San Francisco, and he's been booked on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving in a restricted bus transit lane, and driving without a license. Formal charges are still pending.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo by Dan Dennis