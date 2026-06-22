ABC 7 has put out a call to viewers to make their voices heard to the FCC as the Trump administration continues its unconstitutional and baldly fascist war on ABC, all because Whoopi Goldberg and Jimmy Kimmel have been mean to him.

We're now 18 months into the second Trump administration, and the collateral damage at CBS News has been growing — thanks to the MAGA affiliation of parent company owner David Ellison and his dad, billionaire Larry Ellison.

Disney-owned ABC doesn't have the same Trumpers in charge, but the administration is coming after them from another front, weaponizing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to argue that the 29-year-old daytime talk show The View has violated a decades-old "equal time" rule that applies to broadcast news programs — mandating that equal time be given to candidates from both political parties in election years.

The aggressive push by Trump's FCC has also come after Jimmy Kimmel and his late-night program — and things escalated after Kimmel made that "expectant widow" joke about Melania Trump days before the White House Correspondents Dinner, where an alleged would-be assassin tried to bust into the room where it was being held.

Simultaneously, the FCC is "reviewing" the broadcast licenses of eight ABC affiliates, primarily in major-city markets with Democrat-leaning populations. These include the Bay Area's ABC 7, which put out an appeal to viewers on Monday, asking them to voice their support for renewing the station's license ahead of a July 29 deadline.

"For more than 75 years, we have been devoted to your needs by informing and entertaining," the station says. "Now the FCC is questioning our commitment to viewers by threatening to take us off the air."

Viewers are being asked to submit an express comment here in support of the station's renewal, and in opposition to the license threat.

As The Hill notes, ABC 7's campaign is part of a broader, nationwide campaign by ABC and Disney to inform the public about the Trump administration's and the FCC's threats. ABC has called the FCC license reviews "unlawful, arbitrary and unconstitutional," but they appear to be moving forward, pending some action by the courts.

As the New York Times reports, a direct appeal to viewers also aired during commercial breaks during today's broadcast of The View, which has millions of daily viewers. The ad includes a QR code that leads viewers to the FCC website, where they can comment in support of The View maintaining its freedom to book guests as it pleases.

In addition to San Francisco-based KGO, the other stations being targeted are KABC-TV in Los Angeles, WABC-TV in New York, WLS-TV in Chicago, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, KTRK-TV in Houston, WTVD in Raleigh-Durham, and KFSN-TV in Fresno.

Your guess is as good as mine why Fresno got thrown in the mix!

Those who support Trump and the FCC's fascist campaign have until June 29 to submit their petitions to deny renewals.

A move to deny any of these stations' licenses would then facing a hearing, and legal action is also likely to follow any further escalations. But the message is clear, and Trump likely won't back down unless and until ABC makes a move with Kimmel like CBS did in canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — which has been widely seen as a move by Paramount to kowtow to the president and punish one of his most vocal critics on broadcast television.

ABC and the Houston affiliate have filed with the FCC to have The View declared a news interview program, which would exempt it from the "equal time" requirement. In the filing, ABC calls the FCC's moves "unprecedented, beyond the commission’s authority and counterproductive to the commission’s stated goal of encouraging free speech and open political discussion."

A spokesperson for the FCC has, in turn, said that ABC's TV ad campaign is "misleading viewers about the law."

As the Times notes, while TV stations often appeal to viewers to support them in business disputes, like dustups in recent years involving major news conglomerates and cable and satellite providers, it's odder if not unprecedented for a network to ask viewers to protest against actions by the FCC.

Previously: Deplorable Teens Attack KGO Reporter Dan Noyes, But He Thwarts Their Attempt to Steal His Bike