Vallejo-born rapper LaRussell brought the Oakland Collab Choir with him to perform on the "Auditions" episode of America's Got Talent Tuesday night.

This has been a big year so far for LaRussell, coming off a main stage appearance at Outside Lands last summer, and an invitation to perform as the NFL's house band at Levi's Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday in February.

While he's rapped as a solo act and was known for putting on his own backyard shows in Vallejo, he's also made a habit of collaborating with East Bay youth musicians, including the Pittsburg High School Marching Band, and the Oakland Collab Choir, who came with him to the Super Bowl gig.

LaRussell brought a number of those kids along with him to the America's Got Talent Stage for Tuesday's Auditions performance, along with some even younger dancers, to perform his song "I'm From the Bay."

"He just wants to showcase all these Bay Area kids' talents," says one of the group's members in the clip below.

And, just so you know, they got yeses from all four judges, and will be moving on further in the ATG competition.

Previously: Vallejo Rapper LaRussell to Perform at Official NFL Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday