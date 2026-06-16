- Former candidate for Congress Saikat Chakrabarti has gone all in for former opponent Connie Chan. Chakrabarti has pivoted his entire campaign apparatus into a PAC called SF Solidarity, supporting Chan, and he plans to help fundraise for her as well. [Chronicle]
- SF Supervisor Bilal Mahmood has introduced the "Affordable Groceries Act," a package of legislation which seeks to create a fund that would theoretically allow the city to buy vacant convenience stores and lease to operators who want to sell more affordable food. A separate measure that could be on the November ballot would tax grocery chains who close stores and leave property empty. [Chronicle]
- Major League Baseball has sent warning letters to three Giants pitchers over that Pride Night hat situation, but the team management itself may be giving players a pass. GM Buster Posey, a devout Methodist, has been attending Sunday services alongside his evangelical players, and the team could be granting some sort of quiet religious exemption over the Pride hats. [McCovey Chronicles]
- There are dozens of shopping carts, possibly from a nearby Costco, stuck in the mud in Colma Creek marsh, and no one is sure how they got there. [ABC 7]
- The San Francisco Police Department just welcomed 17 new officers who graduated from the police academy in the 288th recruit class, and seven of them are bilingual, according to the SFPD. [KTVU]
- Senator Adam Schiff was quick to say, about Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire on paper on Friday, "There is something terribly wrong about an economy that produces its first trillionaire, but cannot provide health care for its people." [AdamSchiff/X]
- Luigi Mangione is back in court in New York City today after a secretive hearing earlier this month the reasons for which have still not been disclosed to the public. [WABC]
Photo by Akshaya Jayaprakash