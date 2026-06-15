Local:
- A new study has found that stress along the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults in Southern California has grown to the highest levels in 1,000 years, possibly preceding a large rupture. The study also found that the Cajon Pass could act as an "earthquake gate," either connecting or separating the two faults in a large event, with implications across much of Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. [ABC 7]
- A mountain lion that had been seen skulking around yards in Redwood City has been safely captured by a Fish & Wildlife crew. [KPIX]
- Oakland restaurant The Lumpia Company, which is co-owned by E-40, was burglarized on Sunday morning, with thousands of dollars in equipment and goods stolen, and the thieves were caught on surveillance video. [KRON4]
National:
- Eight crew members are believed dead after a fiery crash involving a B-52 bomber that crashed on takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California today. [CNN]
- Trump's deal to end the war that he started with Iran is being roundly considered a failure of diplomacy. [New York Times]
- After that multimillion-dollar project to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in DC more clear and blue, it's back to being green and algae-filled again after a hot weekend. [New York Times]
Video:
- Below, a KRON4 reporter valiantly tries to explain why there is a special election today, on a Monday, to fill the remainder of former Congressman Eric Swalwell's term in the House, and there will be another in August, when voters also just voted on Swalwell's replacement two weeks ago.