- A pedestrian who was killed last week in an early morning collision in SoMa has been identified as a longtime postal worker in the city. The victim in the June 3 crash at Brannan and Seventh streets was 61-year-old Cheryl D. Coleman, an SF resident who had been with the USPS for 27 years. [Chronicle]
- Firefighters battling the Putah Fire burning in Yolo County, near the Solano border, gained some ground overnight and it is now 20% contained. [KRON4]
- There was another Clipper outage/glitch on Monday, which led to some BART riders getting free rides. [Chronicle]
- A trailblazing Bay Area firefighter, 58-year-old Battalion Chief Monique Vandenberg of the Santa Clara County Fire Department, has died of a "job related cancer." [KTVU]
- The Oakland Police Commission has apparently selected a list of finalists for the police chief job, which has been sent on to Mayor Barbara Lee, but they aren't publicly naming them, saying that keeping the process private attracted a larger list of candidates, some of whom likely have other jobs currently. [KRON4]
- As international tourists began landing at SFO in advance of the World Cup games, there are several soccer-themed activations at the airport, including a soccer pitch photo opportunity in Terminal 2 with giant soccer balls. [KTVU]
- San Jose's highest-paid employee is a firefighter with $1 million worth of overtime over the last three years. [Bay Area News Group]
Top image: @SFBART via Twitter