Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 19th Avenue (Highway 1) in San Francisco are closed this weekend as Caltrans continues repaving the roadway.

While only the nortbound lanes were closed between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way two weekends ago, this weekend's closure includes all of the lanes, except for one that is being kept open for emergency responders and local residents reaching their homes.

The closure began at 3 am Friday and will continue until Monday.

Also, each morning this weekend from 3 am to 7 am, Lincoln Way will be closed to traffic at 19th Avenue, and drivers will be detoured to Irving Street.

Given that this will be a big weekend of events round the city, Caltrans is advising people to allow extra time, especially when traveling through the Richmond and Sunset districts.

"The Giants are in town this weekend so, you know, use your GPS and you know try to stay off 19th Ave unless you have to be here," says Caltrans spokesperson Matt O’Donnell, speaking to KRON4.

Work to resurface 19th Avenue has been ongoing since the fall, and the project will be continuing December.

The next closure on 19th Avenue will be happening over Memorial Day Weekend.