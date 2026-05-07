SFist has an opening for a motivated newshound with weekend availability, and a deep knowledge of the Bay Area.

SFist is hiring a new Contributing Editor who will primarily be covering weekend shifts to start, but availability on weekdays during business hours is also preferred.

Requirements: At least two years of professional writing experience, preferably in a blogging or journalism capacity; an understanding of what is newsworthy in the Bay Area and the skills to concisely deliver and/or report that news in a timely fashion; and local knowledge of the Bay Area, its politics, and its culture. We are seeking a candidate with an abundance of drive and piercing wit, a deep and abiding love for San Francisco, and the stamina to create three to four well-written and click-worthy posts per day on weekends, as well as occasional weekdays as needed by the editorial team.

Added Pluses: A bachelor's degree in English or journalism; understanding of copyediting practices and the AP Style Guide; a witty and original writing style; experience working for a daily website or newspaper in the Bay Area or elsewhere.

This is a freelance position and compensation will be based on experience.

To apply, please email CVs to [email protected].

Top image: Photo by Shen Pan