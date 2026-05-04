Actor-director Olivia Wilde, whose third feature film was the opening night screening of the SFFILM festival the other weekend, just fell victim to a tragically bad angle and bad lighting, she says, after the internet flipped over one of her red carpet photos.

The photo in question is below, via Getty Images, and was taken on the red carpet of The Invite, Wilde's third outing as a feature film director, on Saturday, April 24, in San Francisco. And, indeed, it is a highly unflattering image of the generally glamorous 42-year-old star.

The opening night reception was held at the Swedish American Hall, a few blocks away from the Castro Theatre, where the screening took place, and the Chronicle first reported on this kerfuffle.

Olivia Wilde gives an interview at 2026 SFFILM Festival Opening Night at Swedish American Hall on April 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Social media went immediately apoplectic, making comparisons to Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, etc., and saying she looked like she was dying.

And Wilde subsequently put up an Instagram story, in which her brother, Charlie Cockburn, asks, “Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you’re a resurrected corpse?"

Wilde responds, "Listen, that’s a fish-eye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No, it’s startling. It’s a startling image."

By comparison, below, you can see Wilde in a more flattering image from that same evening.

Anne Lai and Olivia Wilde arrive at 2026 SFFILM Festival Opening Night at Swedish American Hall on April 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

And, below, here she is in a shot from this very evening, Monday, May 4, at the Met Gala in New York.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

See, she's just fine.

The Invite, which was shot in San Francisco and takes place here, premiered to raves at Sundance in January. It stars Wilde, along with Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton, and its theatrical release date is June 26.

The trailer, below.