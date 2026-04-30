As the Catholic Diocese of Oakland faces mounting debt over the hundreds of child sexual assault lawsuits filed against its clergy members in recent years, the diocese announced the closure of over a dozen locations in the East Bay.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland announced plans to shutter 12 parishes and a pastoral center in the East Bay, with seven planned closures in Oakland and others in Alameda, Castro Valley, Crockett, Fremont, and Walnut Creek.

Many of the affected churches had already been consolidated with neighboring parishes. Bishop Michael Barber said in a statement that the decision followed extensive discussions with parish leaders and acknowledged the impact on congregations.

“I deeply understand the sacrifice this will require,” Barber said. “We cannot allow nostalgia and sentimentality to hold back the message of the Gospel. While we love our local church building, the church has never been solely a building.”

As the Chronicle reports, the diocese’s financial strain stems from more than 300 lawsuits filed between 2019 and 2022, after a change in California law temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse claims dating back decades. SFist reported in 2024 that the diocese was accused of hiding more than $106 million in assets to avoid having the money go to the victims in the lawsuits.

Last week, according to KGO, the diocese was ordered to pay $16 million in one case, although that was reportedly not a factor in the closures.

Bankruptcy filings from 2023 estimate total liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, per the Chronicle.

Barber said the diocese’s financial strain has been worsened by declining Mass attendance and falling Catholic school enrollment, alongside a shrinking and aging pool of clergy. With fewer priests available — and the average age continuing to climb, maintaining all 80 parishes is no longer feasible.

KGO spoke to residents who were in shock over the closures, as many consider their church a second home. Some clergy members are determined to keep their parishes open.

"We don't know exactly what the change is going to be,” said Father Leo Edgerly of Our Lady of Lourdes in Oakland, speaking to KGO. “I know our name is on the list of parishes that may close, but the process is still open.”

According to KPIX, officials said the diocese’s Mission Alignment Process, launched in 2021, analyzed data to identify the most strained locations.

Barber said the restructuring is intended to refocus resources on core religious services and outreach.

Previously: Oakland Catholic Diocese Accused of Hiding $106 Million in Assets So They Wouldn't Have to Pay Sex Abuse Victims

Image: Lawrence M./Google Maps