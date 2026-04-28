A Mill Valley property owner and investment banker hoping to get into the AI market recently took to LinkedIn with the hopes of handing over his sprawling estate to an interested Anthropic shareholder in exchange for stock in the company.

As real estate is reportedly scarce for the ultra-wealthy these days, Miami-based investment banker Storm Duncan hopes his sprawling 13-acre Mill Valley property will motivate an Anthropic shareholder to hand over some of their precious stock, as the SF Standard first reported. Duncan recently listed the 4,400-square-foot home, which boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a putting green, as part of a private deal on LinkedIn.

"I think one of the primary amenities of the home is that it's 13 acres surrounded by a lot of wildlife and land," Duncan told NBC Bay Area.

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Duncan says the deal could let an Anthropic shareholder trade some stock for a home while still keeping some shares, and possibly get a tax break. He hasn’t set a price or found a buyer yet, but says he’s been talking with a few interested shareholders.

According to the RealDeal, the listing comes as high-end home demand in the Bay Area continues to climb, driven in part by the AI boom and a shortage of luxury properties. The home was first listed for $10.8 million in 2016 and later sold to Duncan for about $4.8 million in 2019 — its current price on Zillow.

"The Anthropic employee probably has a significant amount of liquid net worth in Anthropic," said Duncan, speaking to NBC Bay Area. "It's not diversified and they probably don’t have a home that corresponds to their new net worth. I’m in the exact opposite scenario where I have a home, but I don’t have exposure to Anthropic, which I would like to have."

A Mill Valley realtor told NBC Bay Area she’s never seen a home offered in exchange for company shares before and suggests that anyone considering it take a close look at the details. Without a public stock price, it’s harder to line up the home’s value with the shares or tell what the stock is really worth over time.

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