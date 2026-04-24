A celebration of life for Joe Kukura, the well known bon vivant, associate editor of SFist and a longtime contributor to multiple other San Francisco publications, has now been scheduled for May 17.

Kukura passed away on March 13, and we subsequently shared a series of memories of him submitted by friends and loved ones.

Now, his friends have organized a celebration of life event at New Farm (10 Cargo Way), aka the former Bay Natives nursery, near India Basin, on May 17 from 2 pm to 8 pm. It is BYOB and potluck, and RSVP is required. There is also a signup sheet for those who would like to share a story or performance, or bring food or drink.

"Let's send Joe off in style!" the organizers say. "Anyone is welcomed to give a eulogy, tell a story, submit photos for a slideshow, perform, or create some fun and quirky shenanigans to celebrate our friend Joe. Sing a song, perform drag, have a Joe-style fashion show, juggle grenades on a unicycle wearing a flaming codpiece, whatever... BRING IT!"

Donations to New Farm, which is a nonprofit, are also encouraged. And note that there is no designated parking in the vicinity and only limited street parking.

Previously: Friends and Loved Ones Remember Joe Kukura, a Singular Soul