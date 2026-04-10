Just three weeks after the last unplanned power outage, 1,600 PG&E addresses lost power Friday afternoon near the area of SF’s Lake Merced, Stonestown Mall, and SF State, and it was restored less than an hour later.

Alert SF posted a notification about the outage at 12:03 pm Friday, which affected 1,614 customers in the area of Lake Merced, Stonestown Mall, and San Francisco State University. It was estimated that power would be restored by 1:45 pm, but according to a second alert, all customers had their power back by 12:50 pm.

As KRON4 reports, the outage was unplanned, and it’s unclear whether it was due to the rain. PG&E was investigating the cause.

“Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repair in order to safely turn the power back on,” PG&E told KRON4 at the time.

SF’s last power outage also took place on a Friday — a mere three weeks ago, when the city was experiencing a historic heat wave, as SFist reported.

And this part of the city has complained of some of the most frequent outages in the city — something that Supervisor Myrna Melgar tried to address with PG&E in a hearing two years ago.

Related:Over 7,000 PG&E Customers Lose Power Across SF Friday, Presumably Due to Heat Wave

Image: Stonestown Mall; Leanne Maxwell/SFist