A robot dog with the head of Elon Musk that was part of an art installation at Miami Art Basel in December was seen prancing around San Francisco on Wednesday, as part of a promo for an upcoming art show.

The piece is called Regular Animals, and the digital artist Beeple, aka Mike Winkelmann, unveiled it at Art Basel in Miami in December, with robot dogs that walked around in a small pen with the lifelike silicone heads of billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Musk, along with art world figures Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso, and Beeple himself.

'Regular Animals,' by Beeple. Photo courtesy of the artist

The robots, which appeared absurd, sometimes walking, sometimes squatting, and also "pooping" digital prins of photos they took in real time, were a viral hit of this year's art festival. And they're now going to be on display at Node, a gallery space for digital art in Palo Alto, on April 18.

The Elon dog robot made an appearance in South Park on Wednesday, as seen in the video below, and was later seen walking outside Oracle Park, as KTVU reports.





As Beeple said of the work, per Whitewall, in December, "This project reinterprets the legacy of pop portraiture, sculpture, and generative art through the lens of technology. Each robotic humanoid is not simply a static object but a fluid digital canvas whose eyes and ethos we see the world through — its memories captured, reimagined, and preserved on the blockchain… a future data set that AI will be trained on."

He continued, "While today we command and control these mechanical companions, our collectively evolving digital and physical identities — combined with advances in robotics and AI — hint at a future where the roles may reverse."

Top image: A view of "Regular Animals (2025)" by Beeple during the Art Basel Awards Night in Miami Beach at New World Symphony on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Art Basel)