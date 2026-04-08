Enjoy the sun today because rain is on its way again for the next several days across much of Northern California.

Earlier forecasts had less rain and it wasn't arriving until Friday, but now the National Weather Service shows San Francisco with an a 20% to 25% chance of rain starting Thursday afternoon, with the percentage rising as we get to Friday morning.

The wide region is expected to be seeing a fair amount of rain Friday and Saturday, with accumulations up to 2 inches in the Santa Cruz mountains, and up to 1.5 inches in San Francisco and down the Peninsula. Up north around Guerneville and Jenner they could also be seeing up to 2 inches before the weather system passes.

Thunderstorms will be possible throughout the region between Friday and Sunday.

Rain totals are trending up! 🌧️📈 Coastal ranges (Santa Cruz/Big Sur) now eyeing 1.5"–2", with SF & North Bay up to 1.5".



Widespread rain Thur-Sun + T-storms possible Fri-Sun. ⚡️ Take it slow on the roads! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/ZMvhL4KyNQ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 8, 2026



The rain will be ongoing through Sunday, though should be tapering off in the city proper.

This is fairly good news at least in terms of delaying fire season, given the relatively dry winter we've had so far.

This also means a late-season snowstorm in the Tahoe area, with a winter storm watch now in effect for Friday to Sunday. Multiple feet of snow might fall, as the Chronicle reports, particularly above 4,500 feet. And travel along I-80 during this storm is predicted to be difficult if not impossible, especially in the area of Donner Pass.

The west shore of Lake Tahoe and the Highway 89 corridor are forecast to see up to a foot of snow.

This is good news for the snowpack in general, and the possibility of late-season runoff. In terms of water needs, though, California reservoir levels are currently mostly above historical averages, with Lake Oroville and Folsom Lake both approaching capacity.