- Sentencing is happening Thursday for the man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault in the killing of "Grandpa Vicha" Ratanapakdee in San Francisco in January 2021. Antoine Watson was convicted in January, but acquitted of murder, and could face up to eight years. [NBC Bay Area]
- European Union regulators are now investigating Snapchat, after accusing the platform of having weak age-verification protocols. They also say the Snapchat algorithm often misclassifies teenagers as adults and steers them toward inappropriate content. [New York Times]
- H Mart is opening its much anticipated new mega-store in Dublin this morning at 10 am. The popular Korean grocery chain now has around 100 locations nationwide. [KTVU]
- The formerly crime-plagued In-N-Out location on Hegenberger Road in Oakland has been sold to a Santa Rosa restaurant group with spots like Bollywood Bar, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! [East Bay Times]
- The International Olympic Committee has now officially barred trans female athletes from competing in the Olympic Games, even though it is unclear whether any trans women have ever competed at the Olympic level. [ABC 7]
- If you've seen the video on social media of the group of rag-tag dogs journeying home together in China, the original image is real, but the story is fake. [CNN]
- The Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night, clinching a spot in the play-in tournament. [KPIX]
Photo by Chay Kelly