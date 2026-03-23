Investigators with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in a quiet neighborhood in Lafayette over the weekend, and a 35-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

A fatal stabbing Saturday morning inside a home on Westminster Place in Lafayette was reportedly preceded by an argument, and may have been foreshadowed by a chilling post on Facebook one month earlier. And it remains unclear if this was a domestic incident involving family members.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday evening that a person who was seen walking in the area of the killing was detained for questioning and then arrested on suspicion of murder. That suspect was identified as 35-year-old David Prince of Chico.

Since then, a Facebook post has surfaced from an account under the name David Prince, posted on February 19, apparently naming the male victim and the Westminster Place address, and it suggests mental illness may have been at play.

The now deleted message reads, "If you need the chaos of the supernatural to end [redacted], 34 aka the eye resides at [redacted] westminster pl lafayette ca. Go with God." A comment from Prince on that same message says, "Can someone please kill this man."

As KTVU reports, neighbors say that the home where the stabbing took place was occupied by a couple, both doctors, and they mention an adult son in his 30s who may have lived there as well. While Prince has not been identified as the son of the victim, neighbors who witnessed his arrest suggested they recognized him.

Those same neighbors say they heard an argument in the home Saturday morning.

As ABC 7 reports, police responded to the home around 11:30 am after a report of a "suspicious person" in the home. And inside they found a deceased male victim.

Authorities have so far not revealed anything further about the crime, or a possible motive.

Bay Area News Group reports that Prince remained in custody Monday morning in lieu of $1 million bail.

This is the first homicide in the city of Lafayette since 2022, per Bay Area News Gourp. The city does not have its own police department, but contracts with the sheriff's office for police services.

Anyone with information that can detectives is strongly encouraged to contact CCCSO’s investigation unit at (925) 313-2600 or the sheriff’s office dispatch center at (925) 646-2441.