Four individuals have taken guilty pleas in connection with a 2023 drive-by shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District that left one person injured.

Two of the men involved in the September 7, 2023 drive-by shooting have already been sentenced, and the remaining two have now entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced this week, as the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

31-year-old Cory Martin-Turner and 32-year-old Shaquille Dumetz each pleaded guilty and were sentenced in December. Dumetz pleaded to attempted murder and was sentenced to seven years, and Martin-Turner pleaded guilty to assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and he was sentenced to six years.

The remaining two have taken pleas, Phillip Stewart, 33, and Jahari Oliver, 28, have also pleaded to assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and will likely also get six-year sentences at a hearing on Wednesday.

"These convictions and sentences hold these men accountable for a brazen mid-afternoon drive-by shooting," said SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement to reporters, per KRON4. "Although, I am grateful no lives were lost in this incident, it should be clear to them that gun violence will never be normalized nor tolerated in San Francisco. Anyone with the intention of coming to San Francisco to engage in violence, with the belief that they will get off with no consequences is mistaken.”

The four men were accused of leaving a residence in Oakland, together, and traveling to San Francisco in two vehicles, with Martin-Turner driving a Hyundai, and Stewart driving an Infiniti G37. An hour later, the group then showered bullets into a home on Donner Avenue while shooting at the victim, who was reportedly talking to a person in a car on the street at the time. The victim was struck in the thigh and no one else was injured.

The FBI, Oakland police, and ATF aided in the investigation, which involved the execution of search warrants in seven locations around the Bay in February 2024. Those searches led to the seizure of multiple illegal firearms, including eight handguns and a rifle.

In her comments, Jenkins added, "We have seen an uptick in the regional nature of these particular types of crimes. I think much of that is linked to both affordability issues here in San Francisco, gentrification, [and] other factors that have caused people to move outside of San Francisco into other parts of the Bay Area, but yet their criminal activity is still connected to San Francisco."

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