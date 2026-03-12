Carl Jones, Jr., who grew up in SF’s Fillmore District, was fatally shot on Sixth Street on March 3, and a neighbor who rescued Jones’s dog Teddy G at the scene collaborated with others to reunite him with one of Jones’s siblings.

As Mission Local reports, 43-year-old Jones lived at the Henry Hotel on Sixth Street with his small dog Teddy Graham. In the early morning of March 3, Jones was shot near Sixth and Mission streets in the SoMa neighborhood.

Neighbor Charles Toyner told Mission Local he was walking up Sixth Street when he heard two shots and quickly hid behind a pole. He then saw Teddy G run across the street in distress. Toyner caught Teddy G and told officers he’d take care of him.

Jones died at a hospital shortly after the shooting, and police arrested 33-year-old suspect Siaosi Aleamotuay later that day.

As Bay City News reports, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office charged Aleamotuay with murder, along with an allegation that he personally used a deadly firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to prosecutors, Aleamotuay was seen on surveillance footage removing a gun from his backpack, crossing the street, and shooting Jones, who didn’t appear to be armed, per Bay City News. A possible motive has not been released.

Mission Local reports that Jones grew up in San Francisco’s Fillmore neighborhood with his siblings, and his family sometimes struggled with food and stable housing.

Jones lost both of his parents as a teenager. His father died when he was 16, and his mother died two years later. He spent time in the foster care system and eventually lived at Edgewood, a group home in the Ingleside neighborhood, per Mission Local.

Despite those challenges, Jones excelled in school and earned a 4.0 grade point average, particularly in reading and English. His sister told Mission Local he toured several historically Black colleges and universities and had the potential to attend nearly any school he wanted, but life circumstances ultimately got in the way.

“He never lost his big heart,” she said. “He was always loving. He always had a smile on his face. He would give you advice, and it would always be supportive.”

Mission Local reports that after the shooting, Toyner contacted the Gubbio Project for help locating Jones's family. Outreach worker Terry Morris told Mission Local Jones was remembered for having “bright eyes” and a warm, approachable presence. Morris also recalled how devoted Jones was to Teddy G.

Rio Amor, a drug-overdose educator and substance-abuse specialist at the nonprofit, helped Toyner track down Jones’s relatives. In the meantime, people who met Teddy G offered to adopt him.

Per Mission Local, Amor reached Jones’s sister Amelia in San Jose the following day, and she and other relatives drove to San Francisco to bring the dog home.

Photo of Carl Jones via Amelia Jones/Mission Local