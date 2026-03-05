SFPD confronted a “group of unknown subjects in a physical altercation” at Mission Dolores Park Wednesday afternoon, and more disturbingly, six of the eight suspects arrested were teens.

The Chronicle has the rather upsetting news that two people were stabbed in or around Dolores Park Wednesday afternoon in an incident where police were called to the scene at around 4:50 pm.

According to the Chronicle, police were responding to reports of a “group of unknown subjects in a physical altercation,” and found two people in the park suffering from stab wounds.

Both of the stabbed victims were men, according to Mission Local. One of the stabbing victims has life-threatening injuries, the other is described as having non-life-threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, police arrested a total of eight suspects in the stabbings, six teens and two adults. None of the names of the stabbing victims or the suspects have been released.

It’s unclear whether the stabbings occurred in Mission Dolores Park proper, or outside the immediate vicinity of the park.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Image: The San Francisco skyline from Dolores Park at night. Iconic skyscrapers fill the horizon with twinkling lights against a magenta sky.The lights of Dolores Park illuminate the green grass and steps of the park.