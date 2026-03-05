- Apartment rents are generally booming across San Francisco, but not in the Bayview, and not in Parkmerced. Median rents actually slid downward in both neighborhoods over the last year, and this doesn't bode well for that massive Parkmerced redevelopment project that still hasn't broken ground after 15 years. [Chronicle]
- Two apartment complexes in Oakland’s otherwise vibrant Uptown neighborhood are facing foreclosure proceedings. These buildings are the 98-unit Telegraph Arts at 471 26th Street, and the 78-unit Moran at 570 21st Street. [Bay Area News Group]
- A new survey of low-income adults finds a sharp rise in food insecurity across the Bay Area over the last two decades. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Bay Area sleep expert has some tips for preparing for the switch back to Daylight Saving Time this weekend, when we will all lose an hour Sunday morning. [Bay Area News Group]
- A judge on the federal bench in Boston for a little over a year, Judge Brian Murphy, is in the midst of a "battle royale" with the Supreme Court, in particular about the Trump administration's deportation of individuals to third countries to which they have no connection. [New York Times]
- Pop star Britney Spears was arrested for DUI by California Highway Patrol in Ventura County Wednesday night, and a rep for the singer said, "hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life." [KPIX / KTVU]
- Today show host Savannah Guthrie returned to the television studio today for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing, but she has not yet returned to the air. [KTVU]
Photo by Ozzie Kirkby