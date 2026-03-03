The Friday night dance party takes place on an I-80 overpass in Berkeley, a daytime protest hotspot, transforming the bridge into a glowing display of support for the Bay Area community and those protecting democracy, while urging an estimated 12,000 cars per hour to "honk" in solidarity.

Since January, a group of local residents of all ages called NICE (Not ICE), spearheaded by activist Jennifer Quinn, have been donning their frog costumes and glo-sticks and heading to the I-80 pedestrian overpass in Berkeley (at University Avenue) for a weekly, disco-style "Visibility Dance Party" every Friday night.

“Bring the kids, snacks to share, a community spirit, bubbles, delights, twinkle lights, bring your art, and come as you are,” says the group’s Indivisible page.

As the SF Standard reports, the overpass is a popular, long-held hotspot for holding protests due to its high visibility — the group’s Indivisible page estimates 12,000 cars fly under the bridge every hour.

“Every honk is somebody saying, ‘Yes, we agree,’” Quinn told KPIX. “We are here to protect our democracy and our community, and this is just a really fun way to do that.”

Quinn told KPIX the concept was first spawned by a costume joke last Halloween. She then attended a daytime protest on the bridge in January and met Indivisible East Bay volunteer Maria Shanle. The two came up with the idea to transform the space at night when the bridge is essentially empty, but the freeway below is highly active, per the Standard.

The organizers aim to keep the event bright and accessible for everyone, especially families.

It’s “something new and fresh for the drivers,” Shanle told the Standard, as she handed out treats and strobe lights to attendees. “A very positive, open, welcoming and family-friendly environment.”

The dance party format helps bring people together from all walks of life.

“There’s an interesting confluence of energy that’s taking place here,” Vera Chang, a professor of environmental justice at St. Mary’s College, who attended the dance party with her family, told the Standard. “People are reaching deep inside themselves for reasons to have hope and to generate change.”

“The idea of going to protest is really intimidating to a lot of people, even if people feel strongly about the encroachment of tyranny,” said Quinn.

Quinn told the Standard she’s looking to hire a DJ who can “make teenagers dance,” and she hopes to inspire people to make new connections at the dance party.

“NICE stands for ‘now it counts everyone.’ Now, everyone's got to show up. Got to show up for community,” Quinn told KPIX. “And you can start here and make some friends.”

Image: Indivisible