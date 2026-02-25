The 37-year-old suspect in a February 11 homicide on Turk Street was arraigned Wednesday, and his defense is claiming that he acted in self-defense. The victim, however, was shot in the back and was only armed with pepper spray.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has charged 37-year-old Sefanaia Alatini with murder in connection with the February 11 shooting on the 100 block of Turk Street. The incident, which took place in a small gated parking lot near Aunt Charlie's Lounge just before 9 am on a Wednesday morning, was captured on surveillance video.

Alatini works as a security guard for the parking lot, and according to prosecutors, video shows the unnamed victim engaging Alataini in a conversation. This is "followed by Mr. Alatini walking away and returning with a firearm," at which point the two continued to exchange words, and the victim then allegedly pulled out a small bottle and sprayed it in the direction of Alatini before turning to walk away.

"The video then allegedly shows Mr. Alatini shoot the victim in his back," the DA's Office says in a release.

The victim has not been publicly identified, and it's unclear whether the suspect and victim knew one another. Alatini apparently remained at the scene and was arrested later that same day.

The parking lot where the shooting took place, via Google Street View

The bottle that the victim pulled out was apparently pepper spray, and the DA's office does not believe that Alatini shot the victim in self-defense.

"What we did see is a brandishing of a firearm prior to the victim ever displaying pepper spray and/or using that pepper spray," says District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, per NBC Bay Area. "So actually in that sense, it would support the victim having used some form of self defense."

Alatini's arraignment happened Wednesday morning, and he was expected to plead not guilty. Prosecutors are asking that he be held without bail, due to the violence of the crime and due to a prior felony conviction from 2013 in Hawaii.

Public defenders are arguing that Alatini is a beloved member of his community, and over a dozen family members and friends were in court to support him Wednesday morning, as NBC Bay Area reports.

We'll update you once we learn the judge's decision regarding bail.

