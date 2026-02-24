- The Port of San Francisco's floating Drydock #2, which has not been in use for a decade and sits in very bad shape at Piers 68-70, is now listing and threatening to sink, which would be an environmental disaster. The Port is now planning to spend $61 million to demolish it, after storms in November contributed to its declining and sinking state. [Mission Local]
- Nurses at Kaiser Permanente have ended their four-week strike in California and Hawaii and were back to work Tuesday, after what their union said was "significant movement at the bargaining table." [Associated Press]
- Flights in and out of Jalisco, Mexico resumed on Monday, however the situation remains volatile and the State Department is still advising caution for travelers. [Chronicle]
- A locally owned grocery store called La Rancho has submitted an application to take over the vacant Philz Coffee on 24th Street. [Mission Local]
- A neighborhood in Guerneville, including properties on Neeley Road and Orchard Avenue, is now under an evacuation warning due to a potential landslide. [KPIX]
- As many as 12 survivors who say they were victimized by Jeffrey Epstein are expected to attend Trump's State of the Union address tonight. [Bay Area News Group]
- NBC's Savannah Guthrie and her family are now offering a $1 million reward for information about their missing mother's whereabouts, almost four weeks after her disappearance in Arizona. [CBS News]
