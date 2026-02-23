Local:
- The cartel leader whose death set off vengeful chaos around Jalisco, Mexico Sunday, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, aka El Mencho, began his criminal career in San Francisco. As the Associated Press and others are reporting, Oseguera Cervantes's first documented arrest was in 1986 on the streets of SF, for drugs, and he was arrested here again in 1992 selling heroin to an undercover officer. [Associated Press/KRON4]
- The pro-cars-on-the-Great-Highway crowd just announced that they filed their ballot measure paperwork on Friday, and they'll now begin collecting signatures to put it on the November ballot. [Examiner]
- Oakland is finally getting around to looking for new police chief, once again, and it has retained an executive search firm. [KTVU]
National:
- CNN now has details about how the ambush of El Mencho went down, with the help of an inside person, a "trusted man" of one of the cartel leader's lovers. [CNN]
- FedEx is one of the big companies now coming to the federal government for a tariff refund. [New York Times]
- Food delivery bikes are still out there delivering food around New York City, despite blizzard conditions. [New York Times]
Video:
- ICYMI, here's local wunderkind and Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu having a fun time skating to Pink Pantheress's "Stateside" at the Exhibition Gala in Milan on Saturday.
Top image: Photo via SFPD