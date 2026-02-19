- Yes, this was another frigid morning in the Bay Area, and today is going to be windy. There may be scattered showers early, and you can expect another frigid night tonight into tomorrow, and an extreme cold weather warning from 1 am to 9 am tomorrow. [NWS Bay Area / Chronicle]
- In addition to the AT&T store returning to its old digs at the foot of Powell Street, another Union Square retailer is returning to a store they previously closed. Fashion reseller The RealReal is returning to their original flagship digs at 253 Post Street, as of next week. [Chronicle]
- The band U2 has debuted an EP with a song honoring Renee Good, who died in Minneapolis. The song includes the line "Renee Good born to die free / American mother of three / Seventh day January / A bullet for each child, you see.” [NBC News]
- A downed power line in Pacifica left 10,000 customers without power early Thursday. [ABC 7]
- eBay is buying online fashion reseller Depop from Etsy for $1.2 billion. [Associated Press]
- It’s official: The 49ers will also play a game in Mexico City this season. [ESPN]
- Yosemite National Park officials say they will not be using a timed reservation system for vehicles entering the park this year. [KPIX]
Photo by Tomasz Sroka